Even if Trump cuts Giuliani loose, it won’t save him: CNN analyst
There are already signs that President Donald Trump is moving to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus for the scheme in Ukraine.
But on CNN Tuesday, analyst Kirsten Powers suggested that even if Trump tries to cast off Giuliani, it won’t absolve him of the role he played in the scandal.
“I think Trump would throw [Giuliani] under the bus in a split second and wouldn’t think twice about it,” said Powers. “I don’t think, however, that even throwing him under the bus gets Trump out of this, because there is too much evidence showing that he was driving this bus, basically. But I think he would do it.”
CNN
‘Peeling away layer after layer’: Congresswoman says new Ukraine revelations are ‘very incriminating’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) walked through the implications of the new report that President Donald Trump knew about the whistleblower complaint at the time he told E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland there was "no quid pro quo" on the frozen military aid.
"What has been so magical, the proceedings for impeachment and the hearing, is that someone says it's like an onion, you keep peeling away layer after layer, and this is solidifying that the president of the United States is not a truthful person, that the president of the United States was manipulating his office and manipulating aid to another country, and it was only until he felt that he was being exposed that he actually stepped up and actually released the funds. This is very incriminating, and this is a time for us to understand that history must reflect that we held this president accountable."
CNN
State Department official blamed Rudy Giuliani for feeding Trump ‘negative views’ about Ukraine: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House correspondent Manu Raju walked through one of the key revelations from State Department official Philip Reeker's testimony to Congress in the impeachment proceedings.
"Reeker raises concerns ... about about several issues involving both the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, his efforts to push for his investigations, as well as the efforts to oust the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who top leadership did not offer a statement of support amid the smear campaign that Giuliani was launching and others, and he makes clear that Rudy Giuliani was the person feeding the president's views and perceptions about what was happening with Ukraine and with Yovanovitch," said Raju. "He says that, 'I know that there was an understanding, certainly from [special envoy] Kurt [Volker] and others that were there that Rudy Giuliani is feeding the president a lot of very negative views about Ukraine."
CNN
Trump is ‘trying to have it both ways’ on letting White House officials testify: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through President Donald Trump's latest approach to Democratic demands for testimony in the impeachment proceedings.
"We're told a senior administration official said [House Judiciary] Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler's proposal to allow White House attorneys to participate is under consideration and likely to come up for discussion during the president's trip to Florida over the next several days," said Acosta. "As for allowing top officials to testify, that is another matter. The president is trying to have it both ways, insisting he would like to see some of the top officials appear before lawmakers, but adding that he doesn't want to tie the hands of future presidents."