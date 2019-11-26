Even if Trump cuts Giuliani loose, it won’t save him: CNN analyst

There are already signs that President Donald Trump is moving to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus for the scheme in Ukraine.

But on CNN Tuesday, analyst Kirsten Powers suggested that even if Trump tries to cast off Giuliani, it won’t absolve him of the role he played in the scandal.

“I think Trump would throw [Giuliani] under the bus in a split second and wouldn’t think twice about it,” said Powers. “I don’t think, however, that even throwing him under the bus gets Trump out of this, because there is too much evidence showing that he was driving this bus, basically. But I think he would do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: