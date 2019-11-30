‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’: Alabama Crimson Tide ridiculed for being ‘cursed’ by the president after another loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Iron Bowl Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The loss came three weeks after Alabama fans cheered President Donald Trump — and lost their first home game in four years to Lousiana State University.

Trump was blamed for jinxing the Crimson Tide after the loss to LSU — and was once again ridiculed after Alabama’s second loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

One popular joke was that “Everything Trump Touches Dies” — often abbreviated as #ETTD online — which came from the title of a best-selling book by conservative political strategist Rick Wilson.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

#ETTD Down goes Bama.

For no apparent reason you invited Trump and he gave Alabama the kiss of death. pic.twitter.com/OkmhUWcvgs — Mr Brooklyn (@MrBrooklynB) December 1, 2019

When Trump visited the Alabama vs LSU game in Tuscaloosa on November 9th… Alabama was #1 in the Coaches Poll, had a 31 Game home winning streak & their starting QB was rockin'. In the past 21 days All that Has Been Lost ! Trump killed the Tide like everything else he touches ! — Dan McCorkle (@DanMcCorkle6) December 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Bama was 8-0 before Trump’s visit and 2-2 since. That’s just science. #ETTD https://t.co/3F9xJUHNnP — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I think it’s safe to say Trump for sure cursed Alabama football — Paul Blest (@pblest) November 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

alabama hasn't won against a ranked team since cheering for Trump. pic.twitter.com/Ux4gCYd43m — Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 1, 2019

Just a reminder that Alabama was the one place that cheered Trump when he was desperate for validation from a sports event, and their season has fallen apart since then. pic.twitter.com/y7XIuc7d6m — Ken Raining (@hivehusband) December 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Hahahahahaha. That’s what you get for cheering Trump. The Tide just rolled out of the playoffs. Goodbye Alabama! — Jason Rector (@jasonrector) December 1, 2019

Ever since Trump visited Alabama. Down. Goes. Bama! Delicious! — J.D (@AltFedLaw) December 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Since trump’s appearance at an Alabama game they’ve completely sucked LMAO — Justin H (@SeattleJ213) December 1, 2019

Alabama fans gave Trump a standing ovation and the players haven’t played the same since 🥴 you hate to see it — Juicy Fruit 🍍 (@iLoveSeaniee) December 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

alabama stays cursed after inviting trump to the louisiana state game. tragic. — adeel (@YungAlGore) December 1, 2019

Trump went to a game and then everything went to shit for Alabama. Just sayin'. — phillip anderson (@phillipanderson) December 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Let this be a lesson #Alabama has had a streak of bad luck ever since trump went to their game. Sad! — Tamarra The Aries (@T_monster) December 1, 2019

Bet Alabama won’t let Trump come to no more games 😂 — Camille🌻💛 (@ThtUniqueOne) December 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama started the season 8-0, and then went 2-2 after Trump’s ego visit. Everything he touches… — CascadiaGoose (@CascadiaGoose) December 1, 2019

The moment Trump came to Alabama, we stopped winning. — Roll Tide Now Y’all (@OverheardAtBama) December 1, 2019