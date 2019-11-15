‘Follow the money’: CNN’s Camerota connects the dots between Trump’s corrupt cronies and his firing of Marie Yovanovitch

A CNN panel discussion on Friday’s House impeachment hearing that features Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, turning to threats that were launched against her by President Donald Trump and why associates of the president wanted her ousted from her job.

According to “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota, House investigators need to look beyond the president who ordered her recall and take a hard look at the people the president has surrounded himself with including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suggested to the panel, “The [Ukraine] phone call is a symptom of a larger corruption that Donald Trump set in motion — that he created this parallel foreign policy that was designed entirely to help him politically. And part of that was firing the American ambassador who he and Giuliani and Giuliani’s allies felt like was an obstacle.”

“I think you also need to just follow the money,” Camerota interjected. “I think that would really help. You need to follow the money because there was a lot of money flowing from Ukraine to some Americans, and obviously, on the Republican side, they point to Hunter Biden.”

“On the Democratic side, they don’t point to as much, the money that Rudy Giuliani was making, the money that [Trump-defending attorney] Joe diGenova was being bankrolled by an oligarch who’s been charged in the U.S. with crimes. and so there was this whole — it seems like — conspiracy theory around Marie Yovanovitch because she was an anti-corruption crusader. Who would want to get her out of the way?”

