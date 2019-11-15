‘Follow the money’: CNN’s Camerota connects the dots between Trump’s corrupt cronies and his firing of Marie Yovanovitch

A CNN panel discussion on Friday’s House impeachment hearing that features Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, turning to threats that were launched against her by President Donald Trump and why associates of the president wanted her ousted from her job.
According to “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota, House investigators need to look beyond the president who ordered her recall and take a hard look at the people the president has surrounded himself with including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suggested to the panel, “The [Ukraine] phone call is a symptom of a larger corruption that Donald Trump set in motion — that he created this parallel foreign policy that was designed entirely to help him politically. And part of that was firing the American ambassador who he and Giuliani and Giuliani’s allies felt like was an obstacle.”
“I think you also need to just follow the money,” Camerota interjected. “I think that would really help. You need to follow the money because there was a lot of money flowing from Ukraine to some Americans, and obviously, on the Republican side, they point to Hunter Biden.”
“On the Democratic side, they don’t point to as much, the money that Rudy Giuliani was making, the money that [Trump-defending attorney] Joe diGenova was being bankrolled by an oligarch who’s been charged in the U.S. with crimes. and so there was this whole — it seems like — conspiracy theory around Marie Yovanovitch because she was an anti-corruption crusader. Who would want to get her out of the way?”
President Donald Trump has been accused by multiple witnesses of withholding military aid from Ukraine to pressure its government to announce an investigation of Joe Biden, and none of his associates are surprised.
The president's former employees and White House officials agreed the scheme sketched out by impeachment inquiry witnesses sounds like the guy they worked with in both real estate and government, reported Politico.
“He does nothing without a quid pro quo,” said one former White House official. “Nothing. Whatever deal has got to be to his advantage.”
On Friday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its secomnd public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.