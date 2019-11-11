Quantcast
Connect with us

Frustrated Nikki Haley fan trashes her for latest suck-up to Trump : No better than Kellyanne Conway

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative columnist Matt Lewis expressed extreme disappointment over comments made by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley over the weekend, where she used what he called “weak” White House talking points in an effort to defend Donald Trump.

Writing in the Daily Beast, Lewis took great pains to point out that he was a huge fan of the Republican Haley who also served as governor of South Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Haley addressed the Ukraine quid pro quo in an interview with the Post: ‘Do I think the president did something that warrants impeachment? No, because the aid flowed,’ Haley said. ‘And, in turn, the Ukrainians didn’t follow up with the investigation,'” Lewis wrote, adding, “I’d thought Haley was better than that. I was wrong. She was one of the heroes in my 2016 book, Too Dumb to Fail: How the GOP Went from the Party of Reagan to the Party of Trump. Even after accepting a job in the Trump administration as ambassador to the United Nations, I hoped Haley could walk the tightrope of maintaining her dignity and reputation as a serious conservative while remaining relevant in a party that has become dramatically more populist and nationalistic in the Trump era. ”

Adding to reports that she acknowledged in her new book that other high-level White House staffers and cabinet members were worried that the president was a danger to the country, but she blew them off, Lewis said she has lost credibility with him.

“In making this bogus argument, Haley is parroting the talking points employed by Kellyanne Conway last week,” he wrote. “Although she pulled it off longer than almost anyone else, she’s fallen off. Since going to work for Trump, she has gushed about Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, said she is ‘proud’ of Diamond and Silk, and called Jared Kushner a ‘hidden genius.’ Weak!”

For emphasis, he added, “It’s really hard to take Haley seriously now, as she praises Trump in her book while taking a few cautious shots at specific actions. You can’t cut her much slack, because—unlike some Trump sycophants—it’s clear that Haley knows better, yet is bowing to Trumpism to advance her political career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Lewis sees it, the Republican Party has been severely damaged by Trump and he had hoped that Haley would one day become the face of the GOP and help bring suburban moms back in the fold. But now that, she has become an apologist for an admittedly toxic president, she is forever tainted.

If and when the GOP ever discovers that it has to win over suburban soccer moms to be politically viable, they will wish they had someone like the 2016 version of Nikki Haley to turn to. Maybe she could even help save the country,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, that person no longer exists.”

“What we’re left with is a woman who has alienated those of us who used to respect her, yet will never be crazy enough for those Trump supporters who will never forget (or forgive) who she used to be. It’s a shame. She could have been a hero. Or, at least, a contender,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rep. Peter King becomes the 19th Republican to retire from House

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) has become the latest Republican lawmaker to retire from Congress rather than face re-election.

The New York Republican announced early Monday he would not seek re-election after nearly 27 years in the House of Representatives.

"The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford," King said on his Facebook page.

King, who frequently appears on television to promote the Republican agenda, is the 19th GOP representative to retire from the House, compared to just four for Democrats.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. booed off stage at UCLA book event

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

An appearance by Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA was abruptly ended on Sunday when the son of President Donald Trump was attempting to promote his book "Triggered."

According to the LA Times, "Chanting 'humanity first," dozens of people protested outside the UCLA hall on Sunday where Donald Trump Jr. was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his new book."

Inside the hall, protesters altered the chant to "America first," and then booed after Trump, TPUSA activist Charlie Kirk and Trump girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle refused to take questions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The White House is terrified about John Bolton’s extensive notes: report

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

Axios reported Sunday that one of the biggest concerns in President Donald Trump's White House is that former Director of National Intelligence John Bolton frequently took detailed notes during meetings. Those notes could not become part of the investigation into the president's bribery of the Ukraine.

Bolton has said that he has no intention of testifying and is working on an upcoming book.

"These sources, including both current and former senior administration officials, tell me that the former national security adviser was the most prolific note-taker at the top level of the White House and probably has more details than any impeachment inquiry witness, so far, about President Trump's machinations on Ukraine," Axios reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image