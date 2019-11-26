‘Giuliani better be prepared to take the fall’: Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump throwing Rudy under the bus

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber interviewed former federal prosecutor Glenn Kischner shortly after the breaking news,” Kirschner said.
“So I think the message that is being sent is that Rudy Giuliani better be prepared to take the fall,” Kirschner said.
“After all, look at Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, he’s in jail for a crime that he did in concert — in coordination — with Donald Trump,” he explained. “Donald Trump is still sitting in the Oval Office.”
“It sounds like Trump may be preparing to pull a Michael Cohen on Rudy Giuliani,” Kirschner added.
LISTEN: Donald Trump with Bill O’Reilly:
WATCH: Glenn Kirschner on MSNBC:
President Donald Trump's Florida rally on Tuesday had a number of bizarre moments, but one was the president bragging about his "gorgeous chest."
After the president led a room full of conservative Christian voters chanting "bullsh*t" at the top of their lungs, he brought up the recent trip to Walter Reed for "tests." He noted that there was a conspiracy theory going around that he had a heart attack, which he debunked by explaining he has a "gorgeous chest."
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is pushing forward with his widely-mocked lawsuit against the fictional Twitter accounts "Devin Nunes' Cow" and "Devin Nunes' Mom," complaining that they are defamatory and have injured his prospects of re-election. Among other things, he is demanding that Democratic National Committee worker Adam Parkhomenko disclose the identity of the accounts.
But according to the Sacramento Bee, an attorney representing Parkhomenko argues that, quite aside from the First Amendment issues with Nunes' demand, people could not have seriously fallen for the satirical accounts, because — among other things — cows don't really have Twitter accounts, or even thumbs to type tweets. Thus, there was no injury to Nunes' reputation.