Giuliani has struggled to find a lawyer — because they’re scared to get tangled up with Trump: Preet Bharara

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani has had trouble finding legal counsel of his own — because the lawyers he’s talking to don’t want to risk getting involved with Trump.

“Someone like Rudy Guiliani, who at one point was pretty significantly a good lawyer, realizes you need outside counsel,” said Bharara. “I think he’s had trouble finding counsel, based on conversations I had with people, and he settled on these folks with a few others possibly.”

“When you say he had trouble finding lawyers, why do you say that?” said anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“I have acquaintances in New York, and I know he’s been asking around for people to represent him, and, among other reasons legitimate, some people found it difficult to represent Rudy Guiliani,” said Bharara. “Even though he would be a high-profile investigation and high-profile case, it comes with some downsides including not knowing if your client will listen to you and not knowing whether or not you have to become involved in some tangential way with the defense of the president, not knowing whether Rudy Giuliani’s going bring in other lawyers that you might not be able to get along properly, whether the defense is going to be straight up or not.”

“There’s a lot of reasons why people will even forego high-profile representations, and Rudy Guiliani presents a particularly — you know, an especially thorny one,” added Bharara.

