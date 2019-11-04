Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas ‘very upset’ Donald Trump claimed not to know him: report

President Donald Trump’s efforts to distance himself from an indictment associate of Rudy Giuliani has reportedly angered the man.

“An associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani who was involved in a campaign to pressure Ukraine into aiding President Trump’s political prospects has broken ranks, opening a dialogue with congressional impeachment investigators and accusing the president of falsely denying their relationship,” The New York Times reported. “The associate, Lev Parnas, had previously resisted speaking with investigators for the Democrat-led impeachment proceedings, which are examining the president’s pressure attempts in Ukraine.”

This is a change of position from when Parnas was represented by a lawyer who had represented Trump.

Parnas is now represented by Joseph A. Bondy and Edward B. MacMahon, Jr.

“We are willing to comply with the subpoena to the extent that it does not violate any appropriate privilege that Mr. Parnas may properly invoke,” Bondy told The Times.

Not only is Parnas willing to testify, but he is also angry with Trump.

“Mr. Parnas was very upset by President Trump’s plainly false statement that he did not know him,” Bondy said.