Giuliani henchman’s attempt to get his GPS tracker removed goes down in flames

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorneys for Igor Fruman, one of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine henchmen, tried to get a court to remove their client’s GPS tracker on Friday — and were quickly shot down by a U.S. District Court Judge.

As reported by BuzzFeed’s Ema O’Connor, Judge J. Paul Oetken of United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday denied Fruman’s bail modification requests after his attorneys unsuccessfully tried to argue that their client was not a flight risk.

In their appeal, Fruman’s lawyers claimed that their client was not actually trying to flee the country when he bought a one-way ticket to Vienna along with his indicted co-conspirator, Lev Farnas. Rather, they claimed, Fruman usually bought one-way tickets because they were cheaper than round-trip tickets.

Government lawyers, however, countered that Fruman bought his ticket literally one day after being subpoenaed by Congress. They also argued that Fruman would have been well positioned to live a good life outside the United States, as he is listed as the CEO of a luxury hotel and restaurant group in Ukraine.

O’Connor claims that Judge Oetken appeared “somewhat perplexed” by the attorneys representing Fruman, and he quickly ruled that the GPS tracker stay in place.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump wanted to build a megachurch with prosperity gospel grifter Paula White: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Prosperity gospel preacher Paula White, who has laid claim as President Donald Trump’s “spiritual adviser,” has told the Washington Examiner's Paul Bedard that the president has in the past talked about building a megachurch.

According to White, Trump first brought up building an all-glass cathedral with her back in 2006. White says that Trump had even picked out an architect for the project, although she says it never came to fruition because the timing wasn't right for her.

Conservative drops bomb on endangered GOP lawmakers still defending Trump before 2020 election

Published

49 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

New polling on the approval rating of Donald Trump released on Friday should give GOP lawmakers still supporting the president pause as they seek re-election in 2020, writes conservative Jennifer Rubin in the Washington Post.

As the columnist notes, "The latest Washington Post-ABC News poll should send a shudder through the Republican Party. Only 38 percent of Americans approve of President Trump’s performance, while 58 percent disapprove, 48 percent strongly so. The majority of the poll was taken after the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (for which a majority gives Trump credit)."

The View’s Abby Huntsman gets schooled for blaming Pelosi for party-line impeachment vote

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tainted the impeachment process because she was unable to wrangle one Republican vote, and her colleagues set her straight.

Huntsman has favored an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's actions against Ukraine, but she didn't like how the vote played out on holding public hearings.

"What happened was exactly what Nancy Pelosi didn't want to have happen," Huntsman said. "It was a totally partisan vote. You have to get one Republican to come on your team."

"I want this to happen, I want to see the public proceedings and it's important for this country," she added. "I think the leadership among the Democrats in this House did an abysmal job, because half of it is convincing Republicans, and 19 of them are retiring. They have no reason not to vote yes on this, to say, let's see what happened."

