‘Give me a break’: Ex-GOP strategist lays into ‘cowardly’ anonymous Trump staffer for doing nothing substantive to fight him

The anonymous White House staffer whose infamous New York Times op-ed spoke of a “resistance inside the Trump administration,” is coming out with a full-length tell-all book, offering a (still anonymous) account of life working for the president and the ways that that person and others have fought against his erratic behavior.

But John Weaver, a Never-Trump conservative and strategist to several Republicans like George H. W. Bush, John McCain, and John Kasich, is completely unimpressed with what “anonymous” describes — and pulled no punches on Twitter:

So this cowardly “anonymous” says he/she & senior staff “almost” quit over protest about Trump’s nuttiness. But didn’t. Still serving the faux Sun God. Give me a break. The friggin house is on fire & you’re standing around with your hands in your pocket. — John Weaver (@jwgop) November 8, 2019

The book reportedly contains a number of allegations, including that Vice President Mike Pence would be supportive of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office — something Pence strongly denies.