Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmakers are admitting they’re ‘disgusted and exhausted by Trump’ as impeachment looms: Ex-House member

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN on Thanksgiving morning, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said he doesn’t see his former GOP colleagues jumping on the Donald Trump impeachment train any time soon, but claimed that they privately tell him that defending the president has become “absolutely exhausting.”

Speaking with host Ana Cabrera, Dent admitted that, based on what he has heard, Trump has committed offenses that rise to the level of impeachment, buy ut feels the Democrats have much t more to offer before going to trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I certainly would have voted for the impeachment inquiry based on the facts as I understand them now, I do think this rises to the level of impeachment and I would probably support it,” he began. “That said, I don’t think the Democrats should move forward on impeachment until they hear from some of these primary witnesses, like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney and the Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo] himself. I think they need to close that loop and I don’t think they should force this or rush this. By the same token, neither should the Senate republicans force or rush a trial.”

“We haven’t even heard Republicans expressing really any concern over what came out of the past couple of weeks hearings,” host Cabrera asked. “Did you recognize your former Republican colleagues this past couple of weeks?”

“I think my former colleagues are in a situation where they understand their base pressure, the base has not yet — has not yet bolted from the president,” he admitted. “I think that’s why they’re standing with the president for the moment. But there’s no question, having spoken to many of them privately, they’re absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the president’s behavior. They resent being put in this position all the time.”

“Take, for example, Ana, they tried — remember how they tried to pivot from the Ukraine scandal a few weeks ago by pivoting to Doral, bringing the G7 here, one corrupt act to another?” he continued. “Those types of head-exploding moments are just infuriating these members and I think they’d like to step out but they just can’t because of their base at the moment.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s calls on Ukraine were less exonerating than his GOP apologists have argued: new report

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Wednesday night, a Washington Post report detailed suspicious questions about the calls EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland had with President Donald Trump about Ukraine.

According to the report, the timeline Sonaldand reported doesn't seem to match up with his usual course of business in calling the president. For example, if Sondland's account is correct, it would mean he spoke to the president between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s John Berman drops mic on Fox News for hyping Trump Tower ‘spying’ story that just went down in flames

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Reacting to a report from the Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that there was no evidence that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spied on President Donald Trump’s campaign, CNN host John Berman reminded viewers that the accusation began at Breitbart News, was repeated by President Donald Trump and Fox News proceeded to amplify it.

As Berman explained it, "So the New York Times put out this report last night. Broadly speaking, what it finds is that the IG is going to say there's no evidence the FBI tried to put an undercover agent or informants inside the Trump campaign. They'll also find the wiretaps on Carter Page were not politically motivated."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nine conservative groups caught bulk buying Donald Trump Jr.’s book onto the Best Seller’s list

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Nearly ten conservative groups or officials have been accused of inflating sales of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book by purchasing it in bulk.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that conservative student group Turning Point U.S.A. is "stocking piling" roughly 2,000 copies of Trump's book "Triggered."

According to the Times, at least nine organizations or conservative personalities have participated in the bulk purchases.

Earlier in November, the Republican National Committee said that it had raised $200,000 off of $75,000 in book purchases. Citizens United is another group offering the book to its followers.

Continue Reading
 
 