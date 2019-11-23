Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois mother outraged after her 14-year-old son was featured in ‘slave for sale’ Craigslist ad

Published

27 mins ago

on

Tamara Wallace told KWCH-TV of her disgust after her 14-year-old son was targeted with a racist “slave for sale” ad on Facebook.

The scandal occurred in Naperville, Illinois — where a party at a Buffalo Wild Wings was reportedly ordered to move tables because a customer did not want to sit next to black people.

The town’s school district hosted a diversity and inclusion forum to deal with the apparent uptick in racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace told KWCH-TV how it made it feal to hear her son had been targeted in such a way.

“It seemed like in a matter of one post, everything that I’ve taught my child about his skin color, just seemed like it was diminished,” she said.

She said her son had previously endured racist taunts from the same student, who was charged with two counts of hate crimes and one count of disorderly conduct.

“When I heard about it, I thought the police should’ve been called,” Wallace said. “When the police heard about it, they felt like they should’ve been called.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s 53-minute Fox rant is another dangerous sign of his worsening mental state: Yale psychiatrist

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the White House doctor said of Donald Trump’s recent, sudden visit to Walter Reed Hospital: “Despite some speculation, the President … did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.” You don’t have to be a medical professional to recognize that the patterns of the unscheduled visit, interrupting the weekend on a Saturday evening, conform more closely to a medical emergency than a routine check-up. Just as the reality of Mr. Trump’s corruption and criminality is catching up with him through the impeachment hearings, the reality of his mental and physical condition cannot help but catch up with him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Moyers: Nixon ‘never admitted his crimes’ — while ‘Trump announced his in public’

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Following a week of public impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, renowned public broadcast journalist Bill Moyers on Friday expressed alarm at President Donald Trump's attacks on the witnesses who came forward to inform the public about the president's misconduct in office—and the complicity of top administration officials.

"For President Trump to vigorously denigrate them, to malign them, with [Trump's personal attorney Rudy] Giuliani leading a smear campaign against these fine public servants, is disgusting, it's repulsive, it's abominable," Moyers said in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes late Friday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Illinois mother outraged after her 14-year-old son was featured in ‘slave for sale’ Craigslist ad

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Tamara Wallace told KWCH-TV of her disgust after her 14-year-old son was targeted with a racist "slave for sale" ad on Facebook.

The scandal occurred in Naperville, Illinois -- where a party at a Buffalo Wild Wings was reportedly ordered to move tables because a customer did not want to sit next to black people.

Continue Reading
 
 