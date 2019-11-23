Illinois mother outraged after her 14-year-old son was featured in ‘slave for sale’ Craigslist ad

Tamara Wallace told KWCH-TV of her disgust after her 14-year-old son was targeted with a racist “slave for sale” ad on Facebook.
The scandal occurred in Naperville, Illinois — where a party at a Buffalo Wild Wings was reportedly ordered to move tables because a customer did not want to sit next to black people.
The town’s school district hosted a diversity and inclusion forum to deal with the apparent uptick in racism.
Wallace told KWCH-TV how it made it feal to hear her son had been targeted in such a way.
“It seemed like in a matter of one post, everything that I’ve taught my child about his skin color, just seemed like it was diminished,” she said.
She said her son had previously endured racist taunts from the same student, who was charged with two counts of hate crimes and one count of disorderly conduct.
“When I heard about it, I thought the police should’ve been called,” Wallace said. “When the police heard about it, they felt like they should’ve been called.”
