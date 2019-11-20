Indicted Giuliani associate helped Nunes arrange meetings during his overseas trips to discredit the Russia investigation

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate currently under federal indictment for campaign finance violations, helped Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) arrange meetings in Europe as part of his efforts to discredit the investigation of Russian contacts within President Donald Trump’s campaign.
According to congressional records, Nunes, in his capacity as then-House Intelligence Chairman, visited Europe from November 30 to December 3, of last year, during which he was accompanied by three staffers — Derek Harvey, Scott Glabe, and George Pappas — at a taxpayer expense of over $63,000.
Parnas, along with his fellow indicted Giuliani associate Igor Fruman, played a role in pressuring Ukraine to help dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, as Trump withheld crucial military aid from the country. Giuliani himself is reportedly also under investigation for the scheme, which is the subject of the impeachment proceedings against the president.
