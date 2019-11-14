Rudy Giuliani under criminal investigation — and it ‘presents a threat to Trump’s presidency’: report

On Thursday, Bloomberg News reported that President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is under federal criminal investigation, according to multiple officials — and that this investigation “presents a threat to Trump’s presidency.”

Giuliani, who was a central figure in the apparent scheme to extort Ukraine into a politically-motivate investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, could potentially be facing charges under campaign finance law, and for failure to register as a foreign agent.

This comes after two associates of Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were indicted on campaign finance charges shortly after purchasing one-way tickets out of the United States.