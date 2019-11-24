Intelligence Committee has audio recordings from Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas

ABC News reported Sunday afternoon that the Intelligence Committee has tapes of Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas.

This week, Parnas revealed he has extensive evidence of President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani involved in the Ukraine scandal.

“We have subpoenaed Mr. Parnas and Mr. [Igor] Fruman for their records. We would like them to fully comply with those subpoenas,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told CNN Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parnas evidently had recordings as well as documents that he turned over to Congress. Associate Igor Fruman has not cooperated with the committee.

“His evidence and potential testimony is non-partisan, and not intended to be part of a battle between the left and the right, but rather an aid in the determination by our government of what is in the best interests of our nation,” said Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy.

Trump pretended not to know Parnas and Fruman when the news broke about the men’s involvement in the Ukraine scandal. It was a move that Parnas was reportedly “very upset” by.

“Mr. Parnas was very upset by President Trump’s plainly false statement that he did not know him,” Bondy told The New York Times Nov. 4.

Read the full report at ABC News.