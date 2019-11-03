Internet ridicules Trump for calling videos of him being booed in NYC ‘Fake News!’: ‘You got booed, son’

Despite video evidence to the contrary, Donald Trump insisted he was not booed at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night while attending a UFC fight.

The president, who recently announced he was turning his back on New York City to become a legal resident of Florida, was greeted inside and out of the Garden with raucous chants and booing which the president labeled “Fake News!” in a tweet that can be seen below.

Twitter users were quick to fire right back, with one commenter chiding him, “You got booed, son.”

And then it was on — see below:

You expect us to believe you were cheered in NYC? C'mon now. — RJ Barrett Fan Account (@SForStevennn) November 3, 2019

No, I watched several videos from different people. You were booed, far more than you were cheered! — Jodie Moss (@jodiemoss1976) November 3, 2019

You got booed, son. — Martin Longman (@BooMan23) November 3, 2019

It was recorded. There were more boos than cheers. — Brandon (@barnaby8787) November 3, 2019

Now if you could only convince yourself pic.twitter.com/Df9E33tFWx — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 3, 2019

Gaslighting @realDonaldTrump, you REALLY need to have your hearing and alternative reality checked. These are definitely loud boos, not cheers for a Criminal-in-Chief.#UFC245https://t.co/88fEoykntb — 💐Chateau de Resistance💐 (@BorgJardin) November 3, 2019

What's "fake news", Don – that crowds were "cheering" you? Yep, I agree – cause all I can hear is LOUD, THUNDEROUS booing and some F-bombs thrown out for good measure. Sux2BU — Christine Peace (@bobbitz57) November 3, 2019

Uh huh. And I have a girlfriend in Canada. And she was cheering too. (Laughing for a friend) pic.twitter.com/mDcTLrQ4B9 — KevinlyUncle 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) November 3, 2019

You are so sad. Get help. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) November 3, 2019