Internet ridicules Trump for calling videos of him being booed in NYC ‘Fake News!’: ‘You got booed, son’
Despite video evidence to the contrary, Donald Trump insisted he was not booed at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night while attending a UFC fight.
The president, who recently announced he was turning his back on New York City to become a legal resident of Florida, was greeted inside and out of the Garden with raucous chants and booing which the president labeled “Fake News!” in a tweet that can be seen below.
Twitter users were quick to fire right back, with one commenter chiding him, “You got booed, son.”
And then it was on — see below:
Fake News! https://t.co/pL9gMFvZEn
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019
You expect us to believe you were cheered in NYC? C'mon now.
— RJ Barrett Fan Account (@SForStevennn) November 3, 2019
No, I watched several videos from different people. You were booed, far more than you were cheered!
— Jodie Moss (@jodiemoss1976) November 3, 2019
You got booed, son.
— Martin Longman (@BooMan23) November 3, 2019
It was recorded. There were more boos than cheers.
— Brandon (@barnaby8787) November 3, 2019
Now if you could only convince yourself pic.twitter.com/Df9E33tFWx
— Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 3, 2019
Gaslighting @realDonaldTrump, you REALLY need to have your hearing and alternative reality checked.
These are definitely loud boos, not cheers for a Criminal-in-Chief.#UFC245https://t.co/88fEoykntb
— 💐Chateau de Resistance💐 (@BorgJardin) November 3, 2019
What's "fake news", Don – that crowds were "cheering" you? Yep, I agree – cause all I can hear is LOUD, THUNDEROUS booing and some F-bombs thrown out for good measure.
Sux2BU
— Christine Peace (@bobbitz57) November 3, 2019
Nahhhh…. The Boos are deafening! https://t.co/d0c4UL7ZoW
— Standswithafist (@dncingwwolves) November 3, 2019
Uh huh.
And I have a girlfriend in Canada. And she was cheering too.
(Laughing for a friend) pic.twitter.com/mDcTLrQ4B9
— KevinlyUncle 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) November 3, 2019
— vee💚 🌊 (@420__eyes) November 3, 2019
You are so sad.
Get help.
— Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) November 3, 2019