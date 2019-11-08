Ivanka Trumps vows she won’t read any transcripts of impeachment depositions

First daughter Ivanka Trump told the Associated Press in an interview that she has no interest in the statements from White House and agency staffers who have come forward to give details about the notorious July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Donald Trump has maintained that his call with Zelensky was “perfect” and he didn’t commit bribery by telling the Ukrainian president he needed a favor if the country wanted to buy another package of weapons in their continued war with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The younger Trump is rarely a policymaker in her father’s White House, focusing primarily on issues involving women and children — though not children being taken from their parents at the border and put in cages. It’s unclear how seriously Ms. Trump is taken by her father, who often refers to her as “baby” during high-level meetings and in front of officials.

“She said she has not been reading transcripts of the depositions that current and former administration officials have given impeachment investigators,” the Associated Press said.

Read the full report.