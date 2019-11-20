John Dean says the Republican Party clearly doesn’t know what they’re doing
Former White House counsel John Dean couldn’t help but notice that the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives seem to be in a mess of trouble.
The morning began with the GOP’s key witness, Ambassador Gordon Sondland not only didn’t give Republicans what they needed, he threw the president, vice president and Secretary of State under the bus, along with the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
Dean explained that when he was dealing with former President Richard Nixon’s impeachment, the GOP was far more organized.
CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Dean about his observations during the Watergate era and if the White House kept claiming that everything was awesome.
“Not really,” Dean said flatly. “They constantly had talking points they put out. Nixon locked in on a defense very early. That he knew nothing about the cover-up until I had told him in March of 1973 and said before that ‘I knew nothing.’ It was an outrageous lie and when tape came out showing he was in on week one, that blew all of his defense. So, they stuck with that defense.”
During former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the 1990s, Dean remembered the late Barbara Olsen constantly picking up her phone during every break to talk about how things were playing.
“Finally she told me, and I said why are you talking every break and she said, ‘Well we have an organization that we have somebody monitoring all of the shows, we have key talking points being issued and I make sure I hit my points during my next hit on air,” Dean recalled. “So, they knew exactly what they were doing. The Republican Party I’m seeing right now, has no talking points. Jennings had no talking points earlier. It is not organized like that.”
The White House has said that “Trump” is the White House’s war room.
Watch Dean’s comments below:
CNN
Adam Schiff buries one of the GOP’s remaining anti-impeachment talking points
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday took a hammer to one of the Republican Party's few remaining talking points aimed at undermining the House impeachment inquiry.
Throughout the testimony of European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, Republicans kept saying that there couldn't be any kind of extortion scheme on President Donald Trump's part because Ukraine got its military aid without publicly announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Schiff, however, showed why this argument simply doesn't hold up.
"My colleagues seem to be under the impression that unless the president spoke the words, 'Ambassador Sondland, I am bribing the Ukrainian president,' that there's no evidence of bribery!" he said.
CNN
John Dean says Gordon Sondland just had his ‘John Dean moment’ by flipping on Trump: ‘The truth has come out’
Former White House aide John Dean on Wednesday compared his testimony against President Richard Nixon to the testimony of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
"This has been called by some commentators a John Dean moment," CNN host Jake Tapper noted during a break in the testimony. "And there is no person I can think of who is better qualified to weigh in on that than John Dean."
"Is he the John Dean of this impeachment inquiry?" Tapper wondered.
"His statement certainly caught the Republicans off guard," Dean replied. "They didn't pick away -- just a few little picky points."
CNN
‘The worst day with the most damning evidence’: CNN’s Tapper explains how Sondland was very bad for Trump
European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland's testimony before the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry on Wednesday generated several startling revelations, including confirmation of an explicit quid-pro-quo deal involving investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN's Jake Tapper described Sondland's testimony as "a monumental and historic moment on what may turn out to be the worst day with the most damning evidence for President Trump in the impeachment inquiry."
He then laid out all the ways that Sondland has been very bad news for the president.
"Sondland directly implicated the president in directing the operation to pressure Ukraine," Tapper explained. "Sondland is testifying that there very clearly was a quid pro quo -- this was for a White House visit for the Ukrainians in exchange for an announcement about an investigation into the company Burisma and the Bidens. Now, Sondland later said it became clear to him that the quid pro quo also, he presumed, was tied to the holdup of hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid that Ukraine desperately needed."