‘Kick her out!’ Bevin appointee booed for jumping onstage to falsely claim Kentucky governor won re-election
A perennial candidate appointed to a state board by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was booed offstage after falsely announcing the Republican had won re-election.
The woman, identified as Covington resident Alyssa McDowell, jumped onstage at GOP headquarters and told the crowd that Bevin had won — about 20 minutes after WLEX-TV called the election for Democrat Andy Beshear.
“Hey, we just got word Matt Bevin has won,” McDowell said, holding a cell phone to her ear.
She then began hooting and hollering in celebration, as the crowd cheered along with her.
1/ Woman who rushed stage at KY GOP event Tues. night after race had been called, and erroneously told the crowd that Bevin won, is #CovingtonKY resident Alyssa McDowell, recently appointed by Bevin to KY Consumers' Advisory Council, has run for mayor and Kenton judge/executive.
— Michael A. Monks (@MicMonksMedia) November 6, 2019
McDowell stopped jumping up and down long enough to attempt another, much lengthier announcement into the microphone, which had been cut off, and a man came out onstage and ushered her away from the podium.
The crowd then began booing and chanting “kick her out,” as McDowell was led out of the room, and another speaker told the audience the race was still too close to call.
Bevin has not yet conceded what appears to be a narrow loss in his bid for re-election.
McDowell, who was appointed by Bevin to the Kentucky Consumers’ Advisory Council, has run for Covington mayor and Kenton County judge-executive to oppose “the homosexual agenda,” according to previous reporting by the River City News.
She also ran an independent campaign in 2016 for U.S. president.
She was just booed along with chanting “kick her out”. @LEX18News called the race for Beshear at least 20 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/eD4v6qP9YS
— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) November 6, 2019
CNN
Pennsylvania Trump supporter: You’d have to know why Trump shot someone on Fifth Avenue to know he was wrong
On Wednesday, CNN's Alisyn Camerota held a forum with a group of voters from key Pennsylvania counties about their views of President Donald Trump and the impeachment inquiry — and one voter, Crystal Arlington, was adamant that nothing would change her mind on the president.
“Crystal, is there anything he could do that would make you not vote for him?” asked Camerota.
"No," said Arlington.
“If he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, would you vote for him?” Camerota pressed her, recalling Trump's infamous quote from 2016 that he could do so and his supporters would stick with him.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump Jr. recklessly tweets out name of ‘alleged whistleblower’
Kellyanne Conway snarls at reporter who asks for evidence that impeachment witnesses are ‘Never Trumpers’
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday snapped at a reporter who asked her if she could provide evidence that key witnesses in the House of Representatives' impeachment hearings are biased against President Donald Trump.
While speaking in front of a gaggle of reporters, NBC News' Peter Alexander asked Conway if she could offer proof to back up the president's claim that ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are "Never Trumpers" who are out to get him.
"I don't even know what you're asking about," Conway replied.
Alexander began repeating his question when Conway interrupted him.