Lev Parnas wants to testify — and attorney says ‘he has hard—HARD—first-hand evidence’

One of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted henchman wants to testify — and his attorney says he’s got “first-hand evidence.”

Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman, and the Parnas has indicated that he wants to speak to congressional investigators.

“Lev grew up in Brooklyn, has no criminal record or Russian Mob ties, and is a proud American citizen,” said his attorney Joseph Bondy. “He’s not afraid of #POTUS or polonium, hopes to testify under oath — unlike #RudyGiuliani — and to be subjected to cross-examination under penalties of perjury. #LetLevSpeak”

Bondy brushed aside concerns that the White House would deny Parnas knew President Donald Trump, because he said his client could prove their relationship and work together.

“Lev has no criminal record, the evidence of #POTUS knowingly interacting with him is beyond cavil, and he has hard—HARD—first-hand evidence,” Bondy said. “So, #LetLevSpeak”

