Marie Yovanovitch bashes The Hill’s faulty reporting that led to Trump’s smear campaign — and impeachment
Marie Yovanovitch knocked down the false claims peddled by The Hill’s John Solomon that underpinned President Donald Trump’s smear campaign against her.
The website published a Solomon interview in March with Yuriy Vitaliyovych, now the former prosecutor general in Ukraine, who said the then-ambassador had given him a “do not prosecute” list — a claim pushed by the president, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Fox News broadcasters.
Yovanovitch and the State Department denied the allegation at the time, and she flatly — and repeatedly — denied The Hill’s reporting as inaccurate during her testimony before the House impeachment inquiry, and told lawmakers why they were so damaging.
“I was worried,” she said. “These attacks were, you know, being repeated by the president himself and his son.”
Vitaliyovych himself later recanted those allegations, which House Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman pointed out during the former ambassador’s testimony — and Yovanovitch said Solomon’s inaccurate reporting on her work in Ukraine undermined her credibility.
“It seemed to me that if the president’s son is saying things like that, that it would be very hard to condition in my position and have authority in Ukraine unless the State Department came out pretty strongly behind me,” she said.
However, she told lawmakers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not issue a statement of support, which she asked him do.
“I was told that there was a concern on the seventh floor that if a statement of support was issued, whether by the State Department or by the secretary personally, that it could be undermined,” Yovanovitch testified, “that the president might issue a tweet contradicting that or something to that effect.”
Feds now probing Giuliani’s links to Ukrainian natural gas projects – and if he profited from them
Federal investigators are now probing the ties of the President's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, into Ukrainian energy projects, and if he stood to gain financially in a business venture headed by his two "henchmen" who are now in jail.
The two associates infamously aided Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine to launch investigations into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in an attempt to assist President Donald Trump's re-election efforts, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Fears grow on digital surveillance: US survey
Americans are increasingly fearful of monitoring of their online and offline activities, both by governments and private companies, a survey showed Friday.
The Pew Research Center report said more than 60 percent of US adults believe it is impossible to go about daily life without having personal information collected by companies or the government.
Most Americans are uneasy about how their data is collected and used: 79 percent said they are not comfortable about the handling of their information by private firms, and 69 percent said the same of the government.
Seven in 10 surveyed said they think their personal data is less secure than five years ago, while only six percent said it is more secure, the report found.
CNN legal analysts rip apart Jim Jordan’s ‘nonsensical’ defense of Trump witness intimidation
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig blasted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for arguing that President Donald Trump hadn't engaged in witness intimidation by tweeting attacks on a former ambassador as she testified against him in the impeachment inquiry.
Jordan argued the tweet can't be witness intimidation because Marie Yovanovitch wouldn't have known about the attack if Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) hadn't read it to her, but Honig said the GOP lawmaker's claim was ridiculous.
"His point is nonsensical," Honig said. "Of course, she was going to find out about a tweet that went out to 60 million people-plus. The law covers any way you look regarding timing."