Meghan McCain snaps at View co-hosts for getting ‘cheap applause’ after she’s schooled on impeachment hearings
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain exploded after her fellow panelists criticized Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) for signaling he would not support impeachment for President Donald Trump, despite the testimony placing him at the center of an apparent extortion scheme against Ukraine.
The conservative McCain pointed out that independents had lost support for impeachment since hearings began, and she played a clip of Hurd explaining why he didn’t believe the evidence supported impeachment — and her co-hosts wondered if he had heard the testimony.
“I think the point of the show is we live in a world where every panel has a different view,” McCain said. “I also lived in Virginia — Trump MAGA hat people everywhere — and there are people in this country, and congresspeople like Mike Turner who are not convinced what happened.”
“Democrats have gotten out over their skis so many times,” she added. “I remember coming on this show last year thinking (Robert) Mueller had this locked and loaded. Lock him up, put him in handcuffs, this is done. But the problem is there is a distrust, including from people like me, of who to believe at this point. He’s going to jail and getting impeached and for Republicans, it doesn’t matter because impeach the motherf*cker thing on Election Night?”
Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed to the Constitution, and McCain claimed she kept a copy on her nightstand, but her colleague brushed that aside.
“The Constitution belongs to all of us whether we have it on our nightstand or not,” Hostin said. “In the Constitution — you can correct me — I believe bribery is listed as one of the impeachable offenses by the founding fathers.”
“I was shocked to hear Will Hurd say that,” Hostin added. “In my view, it says more about Will Hurd than it says about the evidence. I think that anyone that was listening heard nine people — nine people — nine people testify as to what they saw, as to what they heard, people that, as Ana (Navarro) mentioned, have served our country, someone who has a Purple Heart.”
McCain objected, saying that Hurd had served in the CIA — but Hostin wasn’t finished.
“I will also say that it tells me that he is complicit, the Republican Party has enabled this president,” she said, as McCain and co-host Abby Huntsman protested, “continues to enable this president.”
That’s when McCain erupted.
“You’re slandering a CIA agent,” she said.
Hostin continued, as McCain muttered in protest.
“He heard evidence clear and simple and for him to sit there and say that he — the evidence has to be overwhelming and that he heard no overwhelming evidence,” she said. “I want to know which hearings he was sitting at. That’s what I think.”
The audience cheered in agreement, and that only made McCain angrier.
“It’s easy to get a cheap applause line here,” she said, as the cheers continued. “It just is, and that’s fine. Take your cheap applause line.”
Hostin denied her statement was a cheap applause line, and McCain complained again.
“Let me speak,” McCain said.
“You’ve been speaking a lot,” Hostin said.
WATCH: Lindsey Graham flees Iraq War vet who politely asks to talk about Trump’s conduct
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday was filmed running away from a war veteran who tried to talk with him about President Donald Trump's impeachable conduct.
In a video posted by progressive veterans organization Common Defense, a man who identifies himself as an Iraq War veteran from Louisiana calmly walks up to Graham and tells the senator that he believes that he's being treated unfairly by the media.
"I believe that you honestly believe in our democracy as I do," the man tells him.
"I do," Graham replies.
"I came here to D.C. because I'm a Marine, I went to Iraq, and I believe, as I believe that you do, that President Trump is not acting in accordance to his oath," the veteran continued. "The oath that you took and I did to defend the Constitution."
