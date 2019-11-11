MSNBC’s Morning Joe calls out Nikki Haley’s game: ‘She’s putting herself in position to be Mike Pence’s replacement’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thumped Nikki Haley for “playing a game” by flattering President Donald Trump — and positioning herself as his next running mate.
The former UN ambassador wrote in her new memoir that former secretary of state Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly tried to recruit her to work around and subvert Trump, but she refused — and the “Morning Joe” host called Haley out.
“Nikki Haley is not dumb,” Scarborough said. “In fact, we know her, she’s quite intelligent. But she certainly is playing a game here.”
“We’ve heard this from the administration time and time again, people have ignored the president’s orders because they were illegal,” he added. “The president has ordered Cabinet members to actually execute orders that are illegal.”
Scarborough called out Haley’s motivations as political self-promotion.
“For Nikki Haley, there are was an audience of one,” he said. “She’s putting herself in position to be Mike Pence’s replacement, if the president decides he needs to replace Mike Pence, and this was an audition, just like Bill Barr wrote that memo that Donald Trump fell for hook, line, and sinker and become attorney general, that’s exactly what this book is all about.”
‘Close but no cigar’: Bill Moyers slams PBS plan to run impeachment hearings only online
"This is a moment in American history where the arc of justice will either be bent forward or it'll be bent backward. So everyone who wants to see it should have the chance to see the whole story."
Veteran journalist Bill Moyers appeared on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday to reiterate his earlier call on PBS to air the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump as part of its primetime schedule.
During the Watergate hearings against President Richard Nixon in 1973, Moyers noted, "PBS did a very brave thing and broadcast it not only during the day but at night, too," to ensure that all Americans would have access to the historic proceedings.
2020 Election
‘Vote my conscience on Donald J Trump’: Neil Young seeking US citizenship to vote in 2020 but marijuana use causes problems
Canadian music legend Neil Young says he has applied for US citizenship to be able to vote next year, but his use of marijuana is complicating things.
Young, who is 73, said on his website Friday that he had managed to pass a citizenship exam in which he answered honestly the questions posed to him.
He said he has to undergo another test because he smokes pot.
US authorities said in April that people seeking citizenship may not be involved in "certain marijuana related activities" even if even if they are legal in the state where they live or their country of origin, the singer-song writer wrote.
China accuses US of using UN to ‘meddle’ in Tibet
China accused the US on Monday of using the United Nations to "meddle" in Tibet, as Washington intensifies its bid to prevent Beijing from handpicking the Dalai Lama's successor.
Last week, Sam Brownback, the United States' ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said the US wanted the UN to take up the succession issue of the Tibetan spiritual leader.
The choice of the Dalai Lama's successor "belongs to the Tibetan Buddhists and not the Chinese government", Brownback told AFP.
But Beijing responded angrily, saying the US is attempting to "meddle in China's internal affairs under the pretext of religious freedoms".