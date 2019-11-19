MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace erupts over GOP attempt to question Vindman’s loyalty: ‘I’m constantly shocked by the bottomlessness’
During a roundtable discussion on MSNBC this Tuesday, host Nicolle Wallace slammed Republicans’ apparent attempts to call into question Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s patriotism during his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
“This is the smear campaign against Lt. Col. Vindman,” Wallace said. “It is active, it is live, and today it spilled out in this public hearing.”
“I am constantly shocked by the bottomlessness of the Republicans’ cravennesses in trying to defend Donald Trump,” she said later in the segment. “This is an active duty military person sitting there in his uniform talking about his story, but it does not put any brakes in the system on a line of questioning clearly intended to insinuate that he has dual loyalties.”
During today’s hearing, Vindman dismissed questions about an offer by a Ukrainian official to serve as that country’s defense minister.
“I don’t know (why the position was offered), but every single time I dismissed it,” Vindman said. “Upon returning I notified my chain of command and the appropriate counter-intelligence folks about the offer.”
“But I’m an American,” he later stated. “I came here when I was a toddler, and I immediately dismissed these offers, did not entertain them.”
Watch the MSNBC segment below:
Commentary
For Texas Governor Greg Abbott protecting ‘religious liberty’ appears to apply only to anti-LGBTQ hate
Governor Greg Abbott is a strong proponent of religious liberty. The Texas Republican in May signed a bill protecting religious liberty, announcing, "I will always fight to preserve our religious liberty as Americans, and as Texans."
Over the summer when the local government of San Antonio wanted to ban the Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A from its airport food court over the company's long history of supporting anti-LGBTQ charities, Gov. Abbott signed into law the "Save Chick-fil-A" bill. Twice.
Breaking Banner
Ex-FBI official mocks GOP defenses of Trump: ‘No one says I’ll walk through the terms of our bribery!’
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Tuesday roasted Republicans who claimed that President Donald Trump must be innocent because no witnesses so far have explicitly said that the president is guilty of bribery.
After watching a clip of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) asserting that neither Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman nor State Department official Jennifer Williams had used the word "bribery" in their testimonies, McCabe mocked the GOP lawmaker for apparently believing that the only way to prove bribery occurred was to have someone admit to the bribe.
"Over the course of many years investigating organized crime, and listening to many conversations in which organized crime figures would try to bend inferiors or victims to their will, no one ever says, 'I'm going to offer you a quid pro quo,' or 'Here's how I'll walk you through the terms of our bribery.' What you have, the person with the power uses that power to coerce the subservient person to do or produce whatever it is they want."
Commentary
Democrats are not ‘censoring’ Donald Trump — his increasingly desperate staff is doing that
On Friday, Donald Trump, with his usual sociopathic levels of impulsiveness, thought it wise to commit another likely impeachable offense in the middle of a hearing in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. As former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified to Trump's bizarre, unethical and abusive behavior, he took to Twitter to lambast her in real time, claiming that everywhere she had been posted "turned bad" and personally blaming her for the civil war in Somalia, which is the epitome of a baseless accusation. House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called the act "witness intimidation".