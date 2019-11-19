MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace erupts over GOP attempt to question Vindman’s loyalty: ‘I’m constantly shocked by the bottomlessness’

During a roundtable discussion on MSNBC this Tuesday, host Nicolle Wallace slammed Republicans’ apparent attempts to call into question Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s patriotism during his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“This is the smear campaign against Lt. Col. Vindman,” Wallace said. “It is active, it is live, and today it spilled out in this public hearing.”

“I am constantly shocked by the bottomlessness of the Republicans’ cravennesses in trying to defend Donald Trump,” she said later in the segment. “This is an active duty military person sitting there in his uniform talking about his story, but it does not put any brakes in the system on a line of questioning clearly intended to insinuate that he has dual loyalties.”

During today’s hearing, Vindman dismissed questions about an offer by a Ukrainian official to serve as that country’s defense minister.

“I don’t know (why the position was offered), but every single time I dismissed it,” Vindman said. “Upon returning I notified my chain of command and the appropriate counter-intelligence folks about the offer.”

“But I’m an American,” he later stated. “I came here when I was a toddler, and I immediately dismissed these offers, did not entertain them.”

