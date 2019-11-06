Quantcast
Connect with us

Newly revealed Trump letter promises ‘unwavering’ support for Ukraine — as Giuliani was cooking up shakedown scheme

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump promised “unwavering” support to Ukraine — even as his attorney Rudy Giuliani was undertaking efforts to pressure the country’s newly elected president to investigate anti-Democratic conspiracy theories.

The U.S. president sent a letter May 29 that contradicted his back-channel efforts to hold military aid and a White House visit as leverage over Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for political assistance, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The website obtained a copy of that letter, which reaffirms the partnership between the two allies.

“The United States and Ukraine are steadfast partners, working together to realize the shared vision of a stable, prosperous, and democratic Ukraine that is integrated into the Euro-Atlantic community,” Trump says in the letter.

“Our partnership is rooted in the idea that free citizens should be able to exercise their democratic rights, choose their own destiny, and live in peace,” the letter continues. “As you said in your victory speech, your election demonstrates that democracy is possible anywhere in the former Soviet region. Ukraine’s success exemplifies the triumph of democracy over resurgent despotism. United States support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.”

However, the president and his allies were working behind the scenes to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political enemies and a conspiracy theory aimed at discrediting Russian interference in the 2016 election.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative evangelical becomes AOC-loving vegan after ‘flabbergasting’ encounter with pro-Trump group

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

A young Michigan native recently transformed from a right-wing evangelical Christian into a vegan fan of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after he had a jarring encounter with Turning Point USA, the Trump-loving organization for young conservatives.

The Boston Globe reports that 21-year-old Giani DiTrapani had a shocking experience recently when he attending a Turning Point event that was held at Michigan State University.

Although DiTrapani had for years been a conservative Trump supporter, he nonetheless believed that man-made climate change was a major problem that needed to be addressed. Because of this, reports the Globe, he found himself "flabbergasted" when a speaker at the Turning Point event extolled the virtues of pumping more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr. recklessly tweets out name of ‘alleged whistleblower’

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s EU ambassador Gordon Sondland faces perjury accusation from impeachment witness Fiona Hill

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Lee Wolosky, the attorney representing national security official Fiona Hill suggested on Twitter that President Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, lied under oath in his impeachment testimony:

Sondland has fabricated communications with Dr. Hill, none of which were over coffee. Dr. Hill told Sondland what she told lawmakers — the lack of coordination on Ukraine was distastorous, and the circumstances of the dismissal of Amb Yovanovitch shameful.

— Lee Wolosky (@LeeWolosky) November 6, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image