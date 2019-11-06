Newly revealed Trump letter promises ‘unwavering’ support for Ukraine — as Giuliani was cooking up shakedown scheme

President Donald Trump promised “unwavering” support to Ukraine — even as his attorney Rudy Giuliani was undertaking efforts to pressure the country’s newly elected president to investigate anti-Democratic conspiracy theories.

The U.S. president sent a letter May 29 that contradicted his back-channel efforts to hold military aid and a White House visit as leverage over Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for political assistance, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The website obtained a copy of that letter, which reaffirms the partnership between the two allies.

“The United States and Ukraine are steadfast partners, working together to realize the shared vision of a stable, prosperous, and democratic Ukraine that is integrated into the Euro-Atlantic community,” Trump says in the letter.

“Our partnership is rooted in the idea that free citizens should be able to exercise their democratic rights, choose their own destiny, and live in peace,” the letter continues. “As you said in your victory speech, your election demonstrates that democracy is possible anywhere in the former Soviet region. Ukraine’s success exemplifies the triumph of democracy over resurgent despotism. United States support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.”

However, the president and his allies were working behind the scenes to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political enemies and a conspiracy theory aimed at discrediting Russian interference in the 2016 election.