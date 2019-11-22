Olympic ban looms for Russian athletes after panel ruling
The prospect of Russia being banned from next year’s Olympics loomed closer on Friday as a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) panel recommended the country’s drug-testing authority be declared non-compliant with international rules.
In a statement, WADA said its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) had recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be suspended again when the global anti-doping watchdog’s Executive Committee meets in Paris on December 9.
If WADA chiefs adopt the recommendation, Russia faces severe sanctions including a possible ban from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The CRC issued its recommendation after asking Russia to explain “inconsistencies” in laboratory data handed over by Moscow to WADA investigators in January.
Full disclosure of data from the Moscow laboratory was a key condition of Russia’s controversial reinstatement by WADA in September 2018.
RUSADA had been suspended for nearly three years over revelations of a vast, state-backed doping regime which including a systematic conspiracy to switch tainted samples at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
WADA had previously warned Russia would face the “most stringent sanctions” if any of the data handed over was found to have been tampered with.
In its statement on Friday, WADA said the CRC suggested “serious consequences in line with the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories.”
The United States Anti-Doping Agency, which was sharply critical of WADA’s decision to lift its suspension of reinstate RUSADA, called for a lengthy ban following Friday’s announcement.
“Anything less than a four-year sanction for this critical violation that includes aggravating circumstances following years of denial and deceit would be another injustice in a long line of many for clean athletes,” USADA chief executive Travis Tygart said in emailed comments to AFP.
– Resigned to ban –
Friday’s development is the latest twist to a saga which exploded in 2015, when an independent WADA commission investigating allegations of Russian doping said it had found evidence of a vast state-supported conspiracy stretching back years.
A 2016 report by WADA investigator Richard McLaren said more than 1,000 Russian competitors across multiple sports had benefited from the scheme between 2011 and 2015.
In an interview with AFP last month, RUSADA’s chief Yuri Ganus appeared resigned to Russia being handed an Olympic ban, accusing unidentified Moscow authorities of handing over falsified lab data to WADA.
“Russia’s Olympic squad will be prevented from participating fully in the Olympic Games in Tokyo…. I think that this will also happen at the (Winter Olympic) Games in China,” Ganus told AFP.
Russia was already banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics, although some 168 athletes were allowed to compete under a neutral “Olympic Athlete From Russia” designation.
Ganus said he expected a range of other penalties too, including restrictions on holding international tournaments in Russia, exclusion of Russians from international sports federations and fines.
Ganus insisted RUSADA officials had not been responsible for falsifying the data, insisting his staff “had nothing to do with the database and its transfer.”
Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov later denied the data had been tampered with, stating “nothing was removed” before the cache of information was handed over.
“There was not any manipulation as the head of Russia’s anti-doping laboratory, Yuri Ganus, says. That’s our position,” Kolobkov said.
Friday’s announcement by WADA came as World Athletics (formerly IAAF), the governing body for track and field, abruptly halted Russia’s reinstatement process into the sport.
The World Athletics decision was taken after the president of the Russian athletics federation (RUSAF), Dmitry Shlyakhtin, and other senior officials were suspended for “serious breaches” of anti-doping rules.
Meet the man welding metal tubes for shelter for Syria’s refugees
Crouched between olive trees in northwest Syria, Jumaa al-Mustayf cuts long metal tubes with an electric saw to make tent frames for families displaced by war.
With winter approaching in Idlib province, the man nicknamed "metalsmith of the camps" says his welding skills are in especially high demand.
"So far the orders keep on coming," says the skinny 34-year-old, his skin sunburnt from days working out in the open.
Idlib has come under repeated bombardment by the Damascus regime and its Russian ally this year, causing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee north towards the border with Turkey.
Trump wooed Republican legislators to back him during impeachment — by watching ‘Joker’: report
President Donald Trump has been seeking to shore up Republican support during the impeachment process.
On Friday, The New York Times reported on one particular tactic the White House has deployed.
"To ensure support as the impeachment process plays out and in all likelihood is followed by a Senate trial, Mr. Trump and his aides have spent weeks meeting or speaking individually with congressional Republicans, at times hosting them at Camp David. At one White House visit recently, he hosted them for a screening of the movie 'Joker,'" The Times reported.
Maddow breaks down front pages from ‘coast to coast’ to show the developing impeachment narrative
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC examined how the impeachment hearings were being covered across the country on Friday.
"Expert: Ukraine meddling lie" was the front-page headline in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
The Tampa Bay Times ran with, "Hill: Discord serves Putin."
In Maine, the Portland Press Herald headline was, "Witness: 'Fictions' about Ukraine help Russia."
"Election-tampering theory called a fiction," was the headline in the San Antonio Express-News.
[caption id="attachment_1565181" align="aligncenter" width="800"] “The Rachel Maddow Show” graphic (screengrab)[/caption]