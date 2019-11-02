Pelosi is kicking Trump’s butt in the battle over impeachment

In a wrap-up of impeachment news coming out of Washington D.C. this week, Bloomberg editor Mark Gongloff said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been handling the president masterfully and Trump should be very concerned.

Mirroring comments made by conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson, Gongloff said the past week was not a good one for Team Trump.

“Neither Nancy Pelosi nor Donald Trump really wanted an impeachment battle. But now that it’s here, one of them is handling it better than the other,” he wrote before adding, “Pelosi, the House Speaker, was reluctant to impeach Trump and risk political backlash that could hurt vulnerable Democrats and cost her the House majority. She didn’t budge until the Ukraine affair’s evidence suggested such obviously impeachable behavior that it became unavoidable. Many Dems had accused her of moving too slowly, but when she did move, she very quickly got wavering members and much of the country on board.”

Gongloff suggested that Pelosi’s decision to hold a vote on proceeding with an impeachment — which passed handily — was a shrewd move because it knocked out the main complaint the GOP had about the closed-door hearings.

“It nullified Republicans’ process objections and ensured fair hearings designed to inform rather than subject the country to the tiresome political grandstanding that typically dominates such affairs,” he explained. “They’ve also got to decide how quickly to move and how much stuff they can toss onto the Big Old Cart O’ Impeachment before its wheels fall off and the public loses patience and interest.”

“Still, they start out in a much better place than their target. As Tim O’Brien writes, the president still has not mounted an effective defense and appears to have no strategy, aside from taking Jared Kushner’s advice to just ride things out,” he continued. “Trump’s go-to style of ‘chaos, mismanagement and serial buffoonery,’ as Tim calls it, has saved him before, but this is the most serious thing he’s ever faced.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

