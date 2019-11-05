‘Perjury is a crime’: Intel Democrat says Sondland’s do-over is ‘hard to believe’

Ambassador Gordon Sondland was admonished by a member of the House Intelligence Committee after he made major revisions to his congressional testimony.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) noted Sondland’s potential legal exposure in the scandal.

“Hard to believe that you had a lapse of memory of something so specific as a quid pro quo, particularly when you communicated NO quid pro quo in your text messages to other Trump Admin personnel,” Speier noted.

“Perjury is a crime, so Amb Sondland appears to not want to go to jail after all,” she added.

