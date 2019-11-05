‘This is big’: Law experts stunned by Gordon Sondland’s damning last-minute revisions to impeachment testimony

President Donald Trump’s ally, donor and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s shocking testimony was released by the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday and shock quickly followed.

Here’s an excerpt from Sondland’s “updated” testimony, in which he “now recalls” communicating Trump’s #QuidProQuo directly to #Ukraine officials. A heckuva thing to “forget,” especially when he was questioned for HOURS by @HouseDemocrats about this EXACT issue.🙄#Ukrainegate pic.twitter.com/M9azzZt5Ol — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) November 5, 2019

Legal experts from former Justice Department officials to former federal attorneys and law professors all tweeted explanations about the disturbing nature of Sondland’s comments and the impact on the investigation.

Ryan Goodman, the former special counsel for the department of defense, described Sondland as a big falling domino and noted that Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is the next one.

#Sondland is a big domino falling It's next to the Giuliani domino piece. Recall: Fiona Hill "conclude[d] that Giuliani and Sondland were part of a squad running a ‘shadow Ukraine policy,’ as she later would testify to Congress.”@JoshNBCNews @dandelucehttps://t.co/kj3tek8315 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 5, 2019

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wondered why Sondland wasn’t as forthcoming the first time he testified.

Ambassador Sondland now admits that there was a quid pro quo and he communicated that to Ukraine. Why wasn’t he forthcoming? And why did he lie to Taylor in a text message and say there wasn’t one? He has a lot of explaining to do. https://t.co/rfCyUyy4Es — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 5, 2019

You can see the rest of the comments from political and legal experts below:

This is big — And the news is in a revision of his testimony that Sondland sent to Schiff just yesterday. https://t.co/4dC4kvcrg2 — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 5, 2019

This is no small edit! Sondland has just blown Trump’s story apart, leaving mere shreds of orange skin and slimy fathttps://t.co/2lgawF6ksI — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 5, 2019

Helluva thing for Sondland to have forgotten in his first appearance. pic.twitter.com/iVX8AcZ1aI — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 5, 2019

Wow. So no one can rationally argue anymore that there was no quid pro quo regarding public goods for private gain. The only argument left is that yes it was wrong, but not an impeachable offense. https://t.co/ItGTTclFvh — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 5, 2019

