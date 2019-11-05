Quantcast
‘This is big’: Law experts stunned by Gordon Sondland’s damning last-minute revisions to impeachment testimony

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s ally, donor and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s shocking testimony was released by the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday and shock quickly followed.

Legal experts from former Justice Department officials to former federal attorneys and law professors all tweeted explanations about the disturbing nature of Sondland’s comments and the impact on the investigation.

Ryan Goodman, the former special counsel for the department of defense, described Sondland as a big falling domino and noted that Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is the next one.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wondered why Sondland wasn’t as forthcoming the first time he testified.

You can see the rest of the comments from political and legal experts below:

