‘Pompeo’s lying — and that will come out’: MSNBC’s Mika says secretary of state implicated in Ukraine corruption

Reacting to the recent public utterances and evasions by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said he is lying about the Donald Trump administration’s attempts to use Ukraine as a weapon against Democrats and that it will come out in the end.

With “Morning Joe” co-host Wille Geist detailing Pompeo’s latest disassembling when asked what the administration was up to with withholding aid to Ukraine, Brzezinski hinted the Trump official is up to his neck in the scandal.

With panelist Mike Barnicle explaining, “You can start with Mike Pompeo’s service as director of the CIA when he states adamantly that Russia tried to influence the election and now that’s gone, now it’s the Ukraine that’s involved. In addition to his testimony now that it’s the Ukraine that’s involved, not Russia, it’s what he’s doing on a daily basis to the state department. That is the big story.”

“That’s incredible,” Brzezinski interjected. “That is coming out at some point.”

“There’s too many situations where he has been asked questions, he has refused to answer them, he has bumbled through them and stuttered through them and the few times that he does open his mouth, it appears to be that he is lying — and that will come out,” she added.

Watch below: