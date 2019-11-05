‘Pompeo’s lying — and that will come out’: MSNBC’s Mika says secretary of state implicated in Ukraine corruption

Reacting to the recent public utterances and evasions by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said he is lying about the Donald Trump administration’s attempts to use Ukraine as a weapon against Democrats and that it will come out in the end.
With “Morning Joe” co-host Wille Geist detailing Pompeo’s latest disassembling when asked what the administration was up to with withholding aid to Ukraine, Brzezinski hinted the Trump official is up to his neck in the scandal.
ADVERTISEMENT
With panelist Mike Barnicle explaining, “You can start with Mike Pompeo’s service as director of the CIA when he states adamantly that Russia tried to influence the election and now that’s gone, now it’s the Ukraine that’s involved. In addition to his testimony now that it’s the Ukraine that’s involved, not Russia, it’s what he’s doing on a daily basis to the state department. That is the big story.”
“That’s incredible,” Brzezinski interjected. “That is coming out at some point.”
“There’s too many situations where he has been asked questions, he has refused to answer them, he has bumbled through them and stuttered through them and the few times that he does open his mouth, it appears to be that he is lying — and that will come out,” she added.
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
In an interview with the Daily Beast, a Ukraine diplomat who has been pushing conspiracy theories about the 2016 election involving Democrats admitted that he has spoken with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) along with Rudy Giuliani.
According to the report, Andrii Telizhenko -- who is at center of allegations that Kyiv meddled in the 2016 -- said he met Nunes to talk about Ukraine and Russian politics.
“Congressman Nunes had a really interesting and good impact on me as a very positive and influential politician who loves America and is interested in Ukraine and developments on fighting Russia,” Telizhenko told The Daily Beast. “We talked about how to fight Russian aggression in Ukraine and Russian propaganda.”
Former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., who announced in August that he would compete against President Donald Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination, has accused Fox News and conservative radio of lying about the impeachment inquiry.