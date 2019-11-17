President helped ‘increase anti-Trump turnout’ in red-state governor’s races — which could spell disaster for the GOP

President Donald Trump was once the Republican Party’s greatest asset in an election, mobilizing thousands of supporters to rush to the polls. Recently, however, it seems he’s now driving anti-Trump votes up so much that it may no longer be worth the Trump trouble.

“So you’ve got to give me a big win, please,” Trump told a Louisiana crowd this week before the GOP candidate lost the governor’s race in a red state.

“What Trump did in Louisiana was increase voter participation. While he increased the pro-Trump turnout, he also increased the anti-Trump turnout. That’s kind of the lesson here,” polling analyst Ron Faucheux told The Washington Post in an interview.

He also explained that Republican candidate Eddie Rispone and Gov. Matt Bevin both embraced Trump and his brand of politics. They had nothing else to show for themselves, however.

“It’s one thing to endorse somebody and to help give them your support base,” Faucheux also said. “It’s something different to hover over and take over the whole campaign. When that happens, voters begin to ask, ‘Who is this guy Rispone and why can’t he stand on his own two feet?’”

As the most unpopular governor in the U.S. Bevin was hardly a good candidate for the GOP to embrace, but in a deep-red state like Kentucky, even Trump couldn’t pull Bevin out of the quicksand of political infamy.

The losses only add to the GOP’s other problem: a wave of retirement announcements from long-serving Republican leaders. After Rep. Peter King (R-NY) announced he was no longer running, he became the 20th Republican to announce he was retiring.

A Trump trip and rally carries with it a slate of problems to the city. According to invoices from local police departments, Trump has racked up over $1 million in unpaid security bills. Cash-strapped municipalities don’t always have the funds to cover Trump’s campaign jaunts. It’s unclear why Trump is refusing to pay for it while other campaigns have been able to pay their bills.

Read the full report at The Washington Post.