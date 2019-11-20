Quantcast
Connect with us

Pro-Trump fundraisers subpoenaed by Manhattan federal prosecutors investigating Giuliani henchmen

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York have issued subpoenas for a number of people financing President Donald Trump’s re-election effort, as well as independent pro-Trump groups, as part of their investigation of indicted Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Among those subpoenaed are Brian Ballard, a Trump campaign donor, and two people who helped fundraise for the super PAC America First Action, all of whom allegedly worked with Parnas and Fruman as they helped Giuliani run the Ukraine scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also sought by prosecutors is a businessman from whom Parnas asked for money to pay Rudy Giuliani through his Florida-based company, Fraud Guarantee.

There is no indication that the Trump donors themselves are suspected of criminal wrongdoing.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump fundraisers subpoenaed by Manhattan federal prosecutors investigating Giuliani henchmen

Published

1 min ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York have issued subpoenas for a number of people financing President Donald Trump's re-election effort, as well as independent pro-Trump groups, as part of their investigation of indicted Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Among those subpoenaed are Brian Ballard, a Trump campaign donor, and two people who helped fundraise for the super PAC America First Action, all of whom allegedly worked with Parnas and Fruman as they helped Giuliani run the Ukraine scheme.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’d back out from bone spurs’: Internet mocks Trump for saying if impeachment was a ‘prizefight they’d stop it’

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lamented that if the House Intelligence Committee hearings were a "prizefight" then they'd "stop it." It isn't clear what Trump is trying to say with the comment, but the internet agreed with his take, because he would have been knocked out.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1197298118330474498

Typically boxing matches aren't stopped until the end of each round or a boxer is knocked down. So, it's possible Trump means that he doesn't think they are playing fair. Indeed, after Wednesday's testimony, Trump may feel as though he's been slugged below the belt.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump announces he just opened Apple plant in Texas that has been there since 2013

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, during a visit to Austin, President Donald Trump tweeted that he "opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas" and promised that it will return "high paying jobs" to America — then trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "closing Congress":

Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link