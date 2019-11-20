Pro-Trump fundraisers subpoenaed by Manhattan federal prosecutors investigating Giuliani henchmen

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York have issued subpoenas for a number of people financing President Donald Trump’s re-election effort, as well as independent pro-Trump groups, as part of their investigation of indicted Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Among those subpoenaed are Brian Ballard, a Trump campaign donor, and two people who helped fundraise for the super PAC America First Action, all of whom allegedly worked with Parnas and Fruman as they helped Giuliani run the Ukraine scheme.

Also sought by prosecutors is a businessman from whom Parnas asked for money to pay Rudy Giuliani through his Florida-based company, Fraud Guarantee.

There is no indication that the Trump donors themselves are suspected of criminal wrongdoing.