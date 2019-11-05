Quantcast
Republican Party is running a scheme to boost reported ‘sales’ of Donald Trump Jr’s book

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Republican National Committee engaged in an effort to artificially inflate the reported “sales” of a new book President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

Donald J. Trump, Jr. is the author of the new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

Zeke Miller, a White House reporter for the Associated Press, noted on Tuesday that the RNC is now pushing the book.

President Trump himself has also pushed the book online.

After President Trump pushed the book, many speculated that he may have broken federal law. Code of Federal Regulations § 2635.702 covers the “use of public office for private gain.”

“An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity,” the section reads, in part.

The RNC has also been under fire for paying $74,000 for Trump to attend sporting events.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
