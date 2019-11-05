Republican Party is running a scheme to boost reported ‘sales’ of Donald Trump Jr’s book

The Republican National Committee engaged in an effort to artificially inflate the reported “sales” of a new book President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

Donald J. Trump, Jr. is the author of the new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

Zeke Miller, a White House reporter for the Associated Press, noted on Tuesday that the RNC is now pushing the book.

The RNC is giving away signed Donald Trump Jr. books to donors. (This is a tactic that helps boost reported sales) pic.twitter.com/AvNozpspm5 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 5, 2019

President Trump himself has also pushed the book online.

My son, @DonaldJTrumpJr is coming out with a new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” – available tomorrow, November 5th! A great new book that I highly recommend for ALL to read. Go order it today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

After President Trump pushed the book, many speculated that he may have broken federal law. Code of Federal Regulations § 2635.702 covers the “use of public office for private gain.”

“An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity,” the section reads, in part.

The RNC has also been under fire for paying $74,000 for Trump to attend sporting events.