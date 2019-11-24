Rudy Giuliani appeared to be ‘unraveling at the seams’ during Fox News interview: presidential historian

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” early Sunday morning, noted presidential historian Douglas Brinkley marveled at the continued appearances by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in support of Donald Trump calling it a “weird dog and pony show” being put on by the two.
Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Brinkley noted that Giuliani — who appeared on Fox News on Saturday and made a veiled threat at Trump — appears to be “unraveling.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Asked by host Paul about Giuliani’s relationship with the president, the historian said it is not unusual for presidents sometimes to have an alter ego to speak for them.
“Presidents have an ego like John F. Kennedy and Ted Sorensen or somebody who understood the workings of their mind but never such a weird and dog and pony show as Trump and Giuliani,” Brinkley explained. ‘What they share is a great celebrityhood from being in New York City, where they are household names and they are Republicans.”
“But the thought that Donald Trump wants to use somebody like Giuliani, who seems to be unraveling at the seams all the time, people have to question his mental stability that the president wants to use him and this wildcard rogue creating shadow in foreign policy and digging dirt on opponents, and then bragging about it is bizarre,” he continued. “I don’t think it serves the president well to be having Giuliani anywhere near him. If anything, the one thing most Americans agree on, Democrats and Republicans, is Giuliani’s intervention in Ukraine was a mess.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
President Donald Trump was up early on Sunday, attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Twitter and boasting that sentiment in swing states is turning against his impeachment.
Kicking off the morning, the president tweeted, "Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats. USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!"
The president quickly followed with, "Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment, especially in swing states. 75% to 25%. Thank you!"
Hong Kong's voters turned out in record numbers Sunday for local council elections that the city's pro-democracy movement hopes will pile pressure on the Beijing-backed government to heed their demands after months of violent protest.
Lengthy queues snaked out of polling stations across the territory in the election for 18 district councils, where high turnout is expected to benefit democratic forces.
The Electoral Affairs Commission said a record 56 percent of the 4.13 million citizens registered to vote had cast their ballots by Sunday evening.
It was already the highest turnout in Hong Kong's history of district council elections post handover from British rule, with five hours of voting still to go.