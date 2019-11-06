Rudy Giuliani confesses he was working in Ukraine solely for his ‘client’ Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani confirmed in a series of tweets that he was working on Ukraine issues only on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Giuliani seems to be flailing in trying to explain away his involvement in another international scandal involving the president begging another country to help him win an election.

“The investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven,” Giuliani confessed.

It’s unclear what false charges he’s talking about, as he previously discussed investigating corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden. Similarly, Trump never mentioned any false charges against him in the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The evidence, when revealed fully, will show that this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse, and will prove the President is innocent,” Giuliani continued on Twitter. “I am represented and assisted by Robert Costello and the Pierce Bainbridge firm in particular, Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal.”

