Rudy Giuliani considered representing Ukrainian state-run bank in lawsuit against corrupt founder

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney considered representing a state-owned Ukrainian bank this summer while leading an apparent extortion scheme against the foreign country.

Rudy Giuliani confirmed that he held discussions with Privatbank about assisting in a civil suit to recover assets linked to a former owner with ties to Ukraine’s president, reported Bloomberg News.

The former New York City mayor ultimately decided not to take on the case, but the episode illustrates how willing Giuliani was to engage in foreign business despite potential conflicts of interest.

Ukraine’s previous administration nationalized Privatbank in 2016 and accused previous owner Igor Kolomoisky and his co-founder of stealing billions of dollars.

Giuliani met with lawyers at Quinn Emanuel to discuss the case at the same time he was helping the president pressure Ukraine to open an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, which has become the subject of an impeachment inquiry.