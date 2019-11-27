Rudy Giuliani freaks out at CNN’s ‘trickery’ after it accurately quotes his past Ukraine statements

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani grew angry with CNN reporters on Wednesday after they accurately quoted past contradictory statements the former New York mayor made about trying to dig up dirt on Vice President Joe Biden.
The controversy in this case revolves around Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is facing extradition to the United States on bribery charges and who currently resides in Vienna.
Giuliani last month told CNN that he never sought information from Firtash in his quest to uncover damaging information about Biden.
“I have nothing to do with Firtash,” Giuliani told the network in October. “Since he’s been absent from Ukraine for many years I never thought he had useful information about all the crimes Democrats were committing there in 2016.”
But in an interview with the New York Times this week, Giuliani admitted that he met with a member of Firtash’s legal team to get information that he said he believed would be helpful to President Donald Trump.
CNN asked Giuliani about this discrepancy and he accused the network of “trickery” and said that its inquiry was “horseshit.”
“I didn’t mislead you, I told you my state of mind at the time and I was making clear I never met him,” Giuliani fumed. “Figure it out for yourself and what does it matter. No matter what I tell you you will make it somehow suspicious. This is a waste of time for me.”
