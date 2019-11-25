Rudy Giuliani offered to help Ukrainian oligarch fight extradition to US in exchange for Biden dirt: report

Rudy Giuliani offered a quid pro quo to an indicted Ukrainian oligarch as part of an apparent extortion campaign currently under congressional investigation.
Dmytro Firtash, a Kremlin-linked energy baron who’s facing extradition to the U.S. on bribery and racketeering charges, told the New York Times that he met with Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman in June to discuss his legal case.
The pair, who have since been indicted on campaign finance violations, told Firtash they could help with his Justice Department problems if he hired pro-Trump attorneys Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing.
Parnas and Fruman also asked Firtash to help Giuliani dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s activities regarding Ukraine, where his son Hunter Biden sat on the board of an energy company.
An attorney for Parnas has confirmed that his client met with Firtash at Giuliani’s request and offered a quid pro quo linking his extradition matter to Trump’s re-election campaign.
“Without my will and desire,” Firtash told the Times, “I was sucked into this internal U.S. fight.”
