Rudy Giuliani points the finger at Kurt Volker after Sondland throws him under the bus

Published

33 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani blamed the former special envoy to Ukraine for the legal predicament he could be facing from EU ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony.

President Donald Trump was placed at the center of the Ukraine scandal by Sondland and former envoy Kurt Volker, who testified Tuesday that he rejected conspiracy theories pushed by Giuliani about Joe Biden.

Sondland told lawmakers Wednesday that Trump directed diplomats and other officials to “talk to Rudy” about negotiating the release of Ukraine military aid in exchange for an investigation of Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Giuliani then pointed his finger at Volkery, who left the government last month as the scandal erupted into an impeachment inquiry, after joining the State Department in July 2017.

“I came into this at Volker’s request,” Giuliani tweeted. “Sondland is speculating based on VERY little contact. I never met him and had very few calls with him, mostly with Volker. Volker testified I answered their questions and described them as my opinions, NOT demands. I.E., no quid pro quo!”

Giuliani deleted the accusatory tweet a short time later.

GOP senators lob out excuses to avoid watching impeachment hearings: ‘Took my kid to school’

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

European ambassador Gordon Sondland's impeachment testimony sent shock waves through Washington D.C. on Wednesday -- but they seemingly weren't felt by Republican senators.

Per CNN's Michael Warren, multiple GOP senators said on Wednesday that they were not watching Sondland's testimony, which directly implicated President Donald Trump in a quid-pro-quo scheme with Ukraine.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), for example, said that he "took my kid to school" instead of watching Sondland, while Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said he was busy "chairing my own hearing."

Ken Starr says ‘it’s over’ for Trump: Democrats know ‘the president in fact committed the crime of bribery’

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Former independent prosecutor Ken Starr suggested on Wednesday that President Donald Trump impeachment could now be a sure thing.

Following the testimony of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Fox News host Bret Baier called the witness "very damning" for Trump -- and Starr agreed.

"We've gotten close to the president," Starr said of Sondland's testimony. "The president may have covered himself by saying no quid pro quo, the record is muddled. So we have Gordon Sondland's understanding. It doesn't look good for the president substantively."

Starr compared the current process to the articles of impeachment that were drafted against President Richard Nixon.

‘Emergency neurological symptoms?’ Internet explodes in laughter over Trump’s bizarre ‘I WANT NOTHING’ notes

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump read handwritten talking points as he departed the White House on Wednesday.

His notes were written in Sharpie marker on a notepad.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's remarks.

https://twitter.com/samstein/status/1197200696044654593

https://twitter.com/Lawrence/status/1197207906455822340

https://twitter.com/revrrlewis/status/1197203825595170816

https://twitter.com/jean_yoon/status/1197196681542021121

https://twitter.com/AmandaMarcotte/status/1197204127526330368

https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1197196178057814016

