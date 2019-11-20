Rudy Giuliani points the finger at Kurt Volker after Sondland throws him under the bus

Rudy Giuliani blamed the former special envoy to Ukraine for the legal predicament he could be facing from EU ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony.

President Donald Trump was placed at the center of the Ukraine scandal by Sondland and former envoy Kurt Volker, who testified Tuesday that he rejected conspiracy theories pushed by Giuliani about Joe Biden.

Sondland told lawmakers Wednesday that Trump directed diplomats and other officials to “talk to Rudy” about negotiating the release of Ukraine military aid in exchange for an investigation of Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Giuliani then pointed his finger at Volkery, who left the government last month as the scandal erupted into an impeachment inquiry, after joining the State Department in July 2017.

“I came into this at Volker’s request,” Giuliani tweeted. “Sondland is speculating based on VERY little contact. I never met him and had very few calls with him, mostly with Volker. Volker testified I answered their questions and described them as my opinions, NOT demands. I.E., no quid pro quo!”

Giuliani deleted the accusatory tweet a short time later.