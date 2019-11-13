Seth Meyers mocks Devin Nunes saying Dems wanted to find nude photos of Trump: ‘Literally no one wants that’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers ridiculed Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for his absurd line of questioning that accused Democrats of the impeachment is the same as the Russia scandal.

Nunes said that Democrats want the world to forget about their efforts to obtain nude photos of Trump, something Meyers countered with actual sense.

“Hey man, I guarantee you no one wants nude pictures of Donald Trump,” Meyers said. “I’m not crazy about clothed pictures of Donald Trump. Also, I have to believe that if there were nude pictures of Donald Trump, the first person to show them would be Donald Trump. He’d probably hold a press conference with a giant poster board.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you can see here, this is me on the toilet,” Meyers said, doing his Trump impression.

Nunes tried to claim that Democrats were staging a theatrical performance in a low-rent Ukrainian sequel. It was something Meyers took issue with because the two Ukrainians arrested with Giuliani aren’t exactly the sexy leading men necessary for any sequel, low-budget, or not.

“At least the guys in the Russia scandal looked like Bond villains and mafia dons,” Meyers joked. “These guys look like they should be at Ivan Drago’s corner in Rocky IV. They look like balloons in the Macy’s Day Perpwalk.”

He also hilariously mocked President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani as by far the “worst criminals in history.”

Meyers began by talking about the ridiculous way that Giuliani keeps holding up his electronic devices to prove that he has all of the evidence to prove his mistakes. The host joked that he’d love to see his iPhone storage, anticipating the majority of his drives will be taken up by “CRIMES.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full video below: