‘Shame on her!’ Conservatives howl in rage after Marie Yovanovitch invokes diplomats killed at Benghazi

1 min ago

Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch invoked the names of diplomats killed during a raid at Benghazi — and online conservatives were furious.

The former ambassador testified in the second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and she invoked the memory of her slain colleagues to describe the sacrifices made by officials in the State Department.

“We honor these individuals,” Yovanovitch testified. “They represent each one of you here and every American. These courageous individuals were attacked because they symbolized America. What you need to know, what Americans need to know, is that while thankfully most of us answer the call to duty in far less dramatic ways, every foreign service officer runs the same risks, and very often so do our families.”

“They serve, too, as individuals as a community, we answer the call to duty to advance and protect the interests of the United States,” she added. “We take our both seriously. The same oath that each one of you take, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

That provoked cognitive dissonance for conservatives, who are accustomed to using Benghazi as a cudgel against Democrats.

