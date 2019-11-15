‘Shame on her!’ Conservatives howl in rage after Marie Yovanovitch invokes diplomats killed at Benghazi

Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch invoked the names of diplomats killed during a raid at Benghazi — and online conservatives were furious.

The former ambassador testified in the second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and she invoked the memory of her slain colleagues to describe the sacrifices made by officials in the State Department.

“We honor these individuals,” Yovanovitch testified. “They represent each one of you here and every American. These courageous individuals were attacked because they symbolized America. What you need to know, what Americans need to know, is that while thankfully most of us answer the call to duty in far less dramatic ways, every foreign service officer runs the same risks, and very often so do our families.”

“They serve, too, as individuals as a community, we answer the call to duty to advance and protect the interests of the United States,” she added. “We take our both seriously. The same oath that each one of you take, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

That provoked cognitive dissonance for conservatives, who are accustomed to using Benghazi as a cudgel against Democrats.

I almost choked there. Yovanovitch just invoked the names of those brave Americans who died in Benghazi as Obama and Hillary ignored them. Shame on her. https://t.co/epCWkkJ1Ls — 💥robg💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🏋️‍♂️👑💥💥💥 (@reubing) November 15, 2019

Marie Yovanovitch eulogizing Ambassador Chris Stevens et al but saying that he died in Libya, and not 'Benghazi, Libya" undermines her credibility as anyone other that a partisan player in the inquiry — Moshe Hill (@themohill) November 15, 2019

Did Yovanovich really just bring up the 4 heroes that were killed in Benghazi?? Remember, she was an Ambassador in Clinton's State Department at the time. She knew everything we were told about that attack was false. She said nothing about it then..Trump is bad though. — dave (@bluetrader660) November 15, 2019

🚨How Dare She compare herself to the Heroes of Benghazi! Ok, I'm gonna need B/P meds…or change channels.. — Warrior333 (@PatPenn2) November 15, 2019

Not sure this is a good strategy: Yovanovitch is basically calling herself a hero for her sacrifice, associating herself w/victims of Benghazi and those from Cuba who suffered frm mysterious sonic attacks. "We answer the call 2 duty to advance and protect the interests of the US" — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) November 15, 2019

@FoxNews fyi Ms. Yovanovitch, your removal and that of others is aka DRAINING THE SWAMP and we APPROVE of this action. How dare you bring up the honorable men who died in Benghazi at the hands of Hillary Clinton and Obama's state department. — Cindy Shelton (@cindyshelton63) November 15, 2019

Hey Marie, I hear that Ambassador job in Benghazi is open. Hope Hillary isn't POTUS while you serve there. BOOM! — John McMahon (@bennhoo) November 15, 2019

Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch just said she is the pointy end of the spear… ummm @USMC is the Tip of the Spear idiot. And you should have never brought Benghazi into this hearing. @cnn @fox5dc @HillaryClinton #Benghazi Already admitted she has no knowledge of the calls. — Sergeant (@GrumpyNCO) November 15, 2019

She went there: #Yovanovich dares to compare herself & her service to the heroes Hillary left to die at Benghazi. In a fair world, lightning would have struck her down. #ImpeachmentHearings — Bearzus (@bearzus) November 15, 2019

How dare she compare herself to the heroes who died in Benghazi — Jack⭐⭐⭐ (@jspalding87) November 15, 2019

Can’t believe that Yovanovitch had the nerve to bring up Benghazi. Is the stare dept looking into HRC role into how the died. https://t.co/6YLipWd7Z1 — Pamela (@Oceans_viewer) November 15, 2019

These slimy fuckers had the audacity to bring up the Benghazi victims. Are you fuckin kidding me? — George W Shinn (@billshinn57) November 15, 2019

Okay, let’s see Yovanavich I think you were in the White House and had a lot of information on Benghazi and Kilroy Clinton? Hummmm give your life for who, America? Enemies foreign and domestic? Hummmmm! — Roe (@Roey023) November 15, 2019

#ImpeachingHearings oh shit now on #hillary and #Benghazi lets talk about that She is a career #diplomat that means she is totally out of touch with reality — Solan Keeto (@lwrrisk) November 15, 2019

MARIE YOVANOVITCH

just invoked the memories of

our heroes lost in Benghazi 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/U0vdP7huxT — 🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) November 15, 2019