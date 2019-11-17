SNL mocks ‘boring’ impeachment hearings with overly dramatic version featuring Jon Hamm as a feisty Bill Taylor

Saturday Night Live kicked off the latest episode with an overly dramatic impeachment hearing to placate media critics who whined the proceedings have been too boring.

To jazz things up, former Mad Men star Jon Hamm turned in a cameo as Ambassador Bill Taylor.

Modeled after both soap operas and telenovelas, the segment was full of flash close-ups, stunning revelations, confessions of amnesia, and over-the-top mugging for the camera as SNL regular Pete Davidson showed up as Michael Avenatti,

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: