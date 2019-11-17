Quantcast
SNL mocks ‘boring’ impeachment hearings with overly dramatic version featuring Jon Hamm as a feisty Bill Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

Saturday Night Live kicked off the latest episode with an overly dramatic impeachment hearing to placate media critics who whined the proceedings have been too boring.

To jazz things up, former Mad Men star Jon Hamm turned in a cameo as Ambassador Bill Taylor.

Modeled after both soap operas and telenovelas, the segment was full of flash close-ups, stunning revelations, confessions of amnesia, and over-the-top mugging for the camera as SNL regular Pete Davidson showed up as Michael Avenatti,

Watch below:


GOP lawmaker goes on extended rant about Schiff to duck Tapper questions about Trump intimidating witnesses

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

On Sunday morning House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Mike Murphy (R-OH) attempted to blow off questions by CNN's Jake Tapper over whether President Donald Trump was trying to intimidate former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch with a tweet during her testimony, choosing instead to attack committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for wanting to impeach the president.

Following a long interview where the State of the Union host had to correct the Ohio Republican's assertions multiple times -- with Tapper once flatly stating "That's not true" -- the CNN host asked about Trump's tweets that were immediately characterized as witness intimidation.

We’re watching the same impeachment hearings, but seeing vastly different TV shows

Published

54 mins ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

Are we watching the same show?” Let me tell you, critics love this timeworn retort from readers or other media types who disagree with something they’ve said or written about a favorite episode or series.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Opinions are singular and can be based on observation, structural minutiae, or simple gut feeling. They’re neither right nor wrong, unless some element of that opinion is related to a false premise. Or, and this seems to be more likely to be the case now than ever, unless the person declaring that your opinion is incorrect – not debatable, simply wrong – is utterly convinced they, themselves, are right. Nothing can persuade them otherwise.

Iowans flocked to Trump in 2016. He betrayed them

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

There has been no escape this week from the mainstream media’s wall-to-wall Trump impeachment drama. Yet while the media’s fixation on the Beltway crime wave makes for good television (and newsprint), there is scant attention being paid to the continuing slide of the economic circumstances of tens of millions of American families.

This article first appeared in Salon.

