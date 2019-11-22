Quantcast
Connect with us

State Department documents released are only the beginning: group says

Published

2 mins ago

on

Congress has subpoenaed documents from the White House, State Department, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other agencies said to be involved in a conspiracy to create a fake scandal against former Vice President Joe Biden and his family, the former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, and the Ukraine government. They’ve been denied. However, a citizen group worked the system to request the information through Freedom of Information Act laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 100 documents are a bombshell, While American Oversight’s website is down due to the traffic, they are available for download and review on Document Cloud.

According to Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, the documents from the State Department are only the beginning.

“We have other lawsuits already pending and soon more to come that are going to focus on different aspects of this scandal from the OMB withholding aid to contacts later in time with Mike Pompeo and other senior officials,” Evers said. “So, again, these are just the first disclosures, and for our first round to connect this scandal directly to the Oval Office is pretty significant.”

You can read the full report on the State Department document dump and watch Evers’ interview with MSNBC here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

State Department documents released are only the beginning: group says

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

Congress has subpoenaed documents from the White House, State Department, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other agencies said to be involved in a conspiracy to create a fake scandal against former Vice President Joe Biden and his family, the former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, and the Ukraine government. They've been denied. However a citizen group worked the system to request the information through Freedom of Information Act laws.

While the 100 documents are a bombshell, While American Oversight's website is down due to the traffic, they are available for download and review on Document Cloud.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

EXPOSED: Paper trail between Pompeo, Giuliani and Trump revealed in State Department documents

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

The U.S. State Department has released thousands of pages of documents from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requested by American Oversight. They are documents that Congress has demanded but the State Department refused to hand over, so American Oversight sued under the FOIA laws and was able to obtain the documents.

While American Oversight's website is down due to the traffic, they are available for download and review on Document Cloud.According to Austin Evers, executive director of AO, the emails link Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani, but they also link President Donald Trump through his Oval Office assistant.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative lawyers bash Bill Barr for allowing Trump to flout the law

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

A group of conservative attornies attacked Attorney General Bill Barr in a letter Friday for his understanding of the Constitution, executive powers, and allowing President Donald Trump unfettered power.

“In recent months, we have become concerned by the conduct of Attorney General William Barr,” the group, Checks & Balances, said in a statement that was shared with The New York Times.

The group, Checks & Balances, is a group of Republican and conservative lawyers, which includes Washington attorney George Conway, known for being one the president's most entertaining Twitter trolls, and the spouse of senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

Continue Reading
 
 