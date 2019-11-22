State Department documents released are only the beginning: group says

Congress has subpoenaed documents from the White House, State Department, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other agencies said to be involved in a conspiracy to create a fake scandal against former Vice President Joe Biden and his family, the former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, and the Ukraine government. They’ve been denied. However, a citizen group worked the system to request the information through Freedom of Information Act laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 100 documents are a bombshell, While American Oversight’s website is down due to the traffic, they are available for download and review on Document Cloud.

According to Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, the documents from the State Department are only the beginning.

“We have other lawsuits already pending and soon more to come that are going to focus on different aspects of this scandal from the OMB withholding aid to contacts later in time with Mike Pompeo and other senior officials,” Evers said. “So, again, these are just the first disclosures, and for our first round to connect this scandal directly to the Oval Office is pretty significant.”

You can read the full report on the State Department document dump and watch Evers’ interview with MSNBC here.