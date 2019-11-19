State supreme court judge rules Trump to be deposed in defamation case – third loss for president

A New York State Supreme Court judge has ruled a defamation case against President Donald Trump can move forward, and that the President will be deposed by January 31, 2020. The case is being brought by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos.

The is the President’s third attempt to block the requirement for him to be deposed, and his third loss.

“Zervos has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007. She claims Trump kissed her twice on the lips during a lunch meeting in his New York City office, and on a separate occasion in Beverly Hills, she alleges he kissed her aggressively and touched her breast,” CNN reports. “Trump has denied the allegations.”

The President’s legal team “said that Trump’s frequent denials of accusations made by Zervos and others were protected political speech as statements of opinion.”

Trump’s legal team has claimed there are “novel and important Constitutional issues involved,” and that he should be given “special considerations” since he has requested the case be dismissed.

New York state Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter disagreed.