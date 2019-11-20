Quantcast
‘Swear in Pence’: Bush ethics czar says Sondland testimony is ‘game over’ for Trump as president

Published

16 mins ago

on

It is time for Republicans to dump President Donald Trump and swear-in Vice President Mike Pence, a top former Republican White House official declared on Wednesday.

Richard Painter, the former chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, came to his conclusion after the blockbuster opening statement of Ambassador Gordon Sondland was released.

Sondland implicated Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine.

“Game over,” Painter declared.

Painter said, “Senate Republicans need to demand his resignation TODAY!”

“Send Trump home. Swear in Pence,” he counseled. “Continue the investigation.”

But Painter also suggested that Pence’s days as president could be numbered as well.

“In a few weeks the only open question should be whether the evidence is sufficient for President Pence to be impeached by the House and removed by the Senate,” Painter said.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
