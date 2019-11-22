‘This is the president of betrayal’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch explains how Democrats can use impeachment to defeat Trump in 2020
Democrats don’t appear to have convinced Senate Republicans to convict President Donald Trump, but MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said they can use findings from the impeachment hearings to campaign against him next year.
The “Morning Joe” contributor urged Democrats to develop a coherent theme based on the findings turned up by House investigators to convince voters to do what congressional Republicans aren’t willing to do — remove the president from office.
“Does anybody know ‘Bob Loves Abishola’?” Deutsch asked. “That’s a show on CBS, you know, had about five, six million viewers the other night. That’s what these hearings have done. We live in a little bit of a bubble that we sit here and we watch. The reality is, when you look at that new Emerson poll where we’ve lost 5 percent of people who even believe he should be impeached and 14 percent removed from office.”
Democrats must present a simple message to voters going into next year, Deustch said.
“This is the president of betrayal,” he said. “He betrayed the American trust, he betrayed our national security, he betrayed the Constitution, the presidency, he betrayed us on education. Now I’m making the turn. He basically is taking our budget back 10 percent. He’s going to betray us on health care, he still wants to repeal Obamacare, he’s betrayed you on taxes.”
“It needs to go to a bigger place because, unfortunately, come January and February, the parade will move on and we get very hyped up in this building here, we get very hyped up watching,” he added. “The reality is, if the games take Trump out of office, you’ve got to take this betrayal and move it to a bigger place for the candidates to tuck the football under their arm and go.”
That message will be most effective if Democrats show voters how Trump’s corruption will effect them personally, Deutsch said.
“It’s got to be about this guy is a corruptor, a betrayer, and this affects me how?” he said. “He did the same thing to my taxes, he did it to education, he will do the same thing to health care. Take whatever adjective you want — betrayer, corruptor, thief — bring it back to the issues that matter.”
Victoria’s Secret to cancel annual fashion show
US lingerie brand Victoria's Secret said it was cancelling its annual fashion show which usually draws millions of TV viewers, saying it was shifting its marketing strategy following criticism and weak financial results.
"Did we see a specific material impact on short-term sales in response to the airing of the fashion show?" asked Stuart Burgdoerfer, the finance director of parent company L Brands.
"As a general matter, the answer to that question is no," he told analysts in a conference call Thursday.
He added that Victoria's Secret would be "communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show".
Democrats intend to present Mueller findings in next round of impeachment hearings
House Democrats would like to hold at least one impeachment hearing on findings from Robert Mueller's report, but must first sort out court challenges to witnesses and evidence from that investigation.
Roger Stone's trial, which ended in a guilty verdict on all seven counts, raised new questions about whether President Donald Trump perjured himself in written responses to the special counsel's questions, and Democrats may present that evidence and examine Mueller's findings on obstruction of justice, reported Politico.
Joe Biden under fire for telling immigrant rights activist demanding end to deportations to ‘vote for Trump’
The former vice president also told climate activists that they "listen to Bernie too much" after they demanded he reject corporate cash.
During a campaign event in Greenwood, South Carolina Thursday night, former Vice President Joe Biden told a protestor who confronted him over the Obama administration's mass deportation policies to "vote for Trump," prompting outrage from immigrant rights groups and activists.
"By now, it is clear that the immigrant community cannot trust Biden."—Carlos Rojas, Movimiento Cosecha