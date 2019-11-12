Trump goes on wild Biden conspiracy tweetstorm as public impeachment hearings threaten to expose his presidency

President Donald Trump started firing off misleading tweets before sunrise to defend himself from the impeachment inquiry.

The president started tweeting a bit earlier than usual, at 6:25 a.m. EST, complaining about the public phase of the inquiry, which begins Wednesday with testimony from George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, and Bill Taylor, a former ambassador and the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, will testify Friday.

“Why is such a focus put on 2nd and 3rd hand witnesses, many of whom are Never Trumpers, or whose lawyers are Never Trumpers, when all you have to do is read the phone call (transcript) with the Ukrainian President and see first hand?” Trump tweeted.

Taylor corroborated details from the whistleblower complaint in a closed-door deposition before lawmakers, including the withholding of aid from Ukraine and a July 25 phone call between the two nations’ presidents, and Kent testified about Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s “campaign of lies” against Yovanovitch, who told lawmakers she felt threatened by the president and his allies.

“He and others also stated that there was ‘no pressure’ put on him to investigate Sleepy Joe Biden even though, as President, I have an ‘obligation’ to look into corruption, and Biden’s actions, on tape, about firing the prosecutor, and his son’s taking millions of dollars, with no knowledge or talent, from a Ukrainian energy company, and more millions taken from China, and now reports of other companies and countries also giving him big money, are certainly looking very corrupt (to put it mildly!) to me,” he added. ?Both Bidens should be forced to testify in this No Due Process Scam!”

