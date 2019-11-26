Trump hammered by ex-ambassador for ‘horrific’ plan to use war criminals as campaign surrogates

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, former Ambassador Christopher Hill was both stunned and horrified by a report that Donald Trump would like to use pardoned war criminals Clint Lorance, Matthew Golsteyn, or Edward Gallagher as featured speakers at his 2020 rallies or, as the Daily Beast reports, “even have a moment on stage at his renomination convention in Charlotte next year.”
Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, Hill who has served as ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea, expressed his disgust.
“It is obviously appalling. The United States has kind of led the effort to make it clear to countries that we will not be indifferent about war criminals, we will go after war criminals. I spent a lot of time on the Bosnian conflict, later in Kosovo going after war criminals. We have been able to do this as we have had the high road that with a military justice system that is the best in the world,” he replied. “And now we have a president that has politicized, or sought to politicize this, in every institution in out r country including the courts, as we just heard this morning, and also the military, and this is horrific, frankly, to our status as the world’s greatest democracy.”
“This president understands nothing, and I think it is time for some of his supporters, whether it is [South Carolina Sen.] Lindsey Graham, really, to take a stand on this,” he added. “There seems to be no end to the sort of lawlessness with which this president conducts himself.”
Watch below:
