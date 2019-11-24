Trump launches new attacks on Pelosi and ‘Do Nothing Democrats’ with taunts about impeachment

President Donald Trump was up early on Sunday, attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Twitter and boasting that sentiment in swing states is turning against his impeachment.

Kicking off the morning, the president tweeted, “Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats. USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!”

The president quickly followed with, “Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment, especially in swing states. 75% to 25%. Thank you!”

You can see the tweets below:

