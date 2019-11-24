Quantcast
Trump launches new attacks on Pelosi and ‘Do Nothing Democrats’ with taunts about impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was up early on Sunday, attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Twitter and boasting that sentiment in swing states is turning against his impeachment.

Kicking off the morning, the president tweeted, “Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats. USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!”

The president quickly followed with, “Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment, especially in swing states. 75% to 25%. Thank you!”

You can see the tweets below:

Hiroshima survivors tell pope of attack ‘hell’

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

Survivors of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima told Pope Francis on Sunday of the "scene of hell" after the bombing, as the pontiff hit out against the use of the weapons.

The pope began his four-day trip to Japan with stops in Nagasaki and Hiroshima, where he paid tribute to those affected by the two bombs dropped by US forces in 1945 at the end of World War II.

In Hiroshima, Francis met several survivors of the attack, who echoed his calls for the world never to forget the atrocity of the bombings.

Yoshiko Kajimoto was 14 years old when the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing at least 140,000 people.

Protests drive record poll turnout in Hong Kong

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

Hong Kong's voters turned out in record numbers Sunday for local council elections that the city's pro-democracy movement hopes will pile pressure on the Beijing-backed government to heed their demands after months of violent protest.

Lengthy queues snaked out of polling stations across the territory in the election for 18 district councils, where high turnout is expected to benefit democratic forces.

The Electoral Affairs Commission said a record 56 percent of the 4.13 million citizens registered to vote had cast their ballots by Sunday evening.

It was already the highest turnout in Hong Kong's history of district council elections post handover from British rule, with five hours of voting still to go.

Donald Trump and his insane clown posse

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

Chaos is a pit, the all-knowing eunuch Lord Varys warns in Game of Thrones, “a gaping pit waiting to swallow us all.”

The conniving Peter Baelish, known as Littlefinger, disagrees: “Chaos isn't a pit,” he replies. Too few realize, he says, that, “Chaos is a ladder… Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is.”

What does this tell us, other than the fact that earlier this year I binge-watched Game of Thrones?  Well, reflect on Littlefinger’s cynical opportunism and see how the GOP has degenerated into a party of Littlefingers, lying and scheming for no other reason than to keep climbing the ladder for the power, stature and money they believe it signifies. Rung after rung, the Rudy Giulianis, the Lindsay Grahams and Jim Jordans and Devin Nunes try to rise, blindly willing and in obeisant lockstep behind a maniac, not realizing that at the top there is nothing but a long fall down to their own moral destruction.

