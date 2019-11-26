Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter ‘final’ stage
President Donald Trump offered lukewarm support to Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters Tuesday, saying he trusts President Xi Jinping to resolve the crisis, as US-Chinese trade talks enter their “final throes.”
“We’re with them,” Trump said of the protesters who delivered a landslide victory for pro-democracy candidates in local elections and have battled police for weeks in street demonstrations.
But Trump immediately backpedalled, emphasizing his close ties to Xi and efforts to secure a long-delayed resolution to the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.
“We’re in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever,” Trump said.
“It’s going very well but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong. I think it will. I think that President Xi can make that happen. I know him and I know he’d like to make it happen,” he said.
Washington and Beijing have delivered a series of positive signals in the last few days about closing in on a partial trade deal, known as “phase one.” However, previous predictions of success have repeatedly come and gone.
Last week, Congress passed a bill supporting the Hong Kong protesters. Trump remains on the fence over whether he’ll sign the measure, something that would anger Beijing.
Losing Nemo: clownfish ‘cannot adapt to climate change’
The star of Pixar's blockbuster "Finding Nemo" may be about to vanish again -- this time for good -- as its peculiar mating habits put it at risk from climate change, scientists said on Tuesday.
They observed the vibrantly colored clownfish -- which live in anemones -- for more than 10 years around Kimbe Island off eastern Papua New Guinea.
A team from France's National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) along with other scientists established that the fish were picky about the way they choose their mates.
Given that both anemone and their clownfish tenants ultimately rely for their survival on coral, which is under threat from warming seas and threats such as pollution and human intrusion, they may need to adapt quickly.
‘He knows absolutely nothing’: New report reveals Obama’s thoughts after his awkward Oval Office meeting with Trump
In a new piece for POLITICO, Ryan Lizza discusses how former President Obama, who's been relatively quiet during the first part of the Democratic primary, has been meeting with many Democratic presidential candidates in private, while balancing calls for him to be more outspoken against the presidency of Donald Trump.
The piece is getting quite a bit of attention for the fact that it highlights a dig Obama takes at his former Vice President Joe Biden.
"With one candidate, [Obama] pointed out that during his own 2008 campaign, he had an intimate bond with the electorate, especially in Iowa, that he no longer has. Then he added, 'And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,'" Lizza reported.
‘This is wrong’: Wall Street Journal editors drop the hammer on Trump for undermining military justice
Donald Trump was on the receiving end of a stern editorial from the editors of the conservative Wall Street Journal, instructing the president to keep his nose out of military war crime investigations, trials and verdicts despite the fact that he is the commander-in-chief.
Under an editorial headed by Trump and the SEALs, the editors took up the president's controversial decision to insert himself into the military justice system in the case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher who, as the Journal describes him, "was court-martialed but acquitted of all charges except for posing for a photograph with a dead enemy captive."