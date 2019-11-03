Trump melts down on Pelosi during rambling screed about San Francisco and California wildfires

As President Donald Trump’s rambling South Lawn press availability came to a close on Sunday, after returning from New York City, the president was asked about the expanding House impeachment inquiry and used that as a springboard to attack — in order — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco and then the whole state of California where he is not particularly popular.

Addressing the House vote that formalized the expanding impeachment hearings, Trump launched a personal attack on Pelosi by blurting, “I think Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind.”

“I think, frankly that she should go home to San Francisco,” he continued. “If you look at what is happening to her district, her district is going to hell. With homeless that they’re not taking care of, with needles all over the streets, with tents, with people, with sanitation, with horrible things being washed into the ocean — the Pacific Ocean.”

The president then claimed, “Her district has probably gone down, proportionally, more than any in the United States.”

Jumping as he does from topic to topic, Trump included California’s wildfires in his rant, stating, “On top of it, you’ve got fires eating away at California every year because management is so bad.”

